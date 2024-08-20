Avicii items going for auction, proceeds to mental health foundation

MANILA, Philippines — Items belonging to the late Swedish DJ-music producer Tim Bergling, more popularly known as Avicii, will go under the hammer to support the mental health foundation named after the artist.

A total of 267 items, including clothes and instruments donated by Avicii's family, make up the Avicii Collection of Stockholms Auktionsverk, all proceeds of which go to the Tim Bergling Foundation.

"Tim Bergling touched countless people worldwide and continues to do so both through his music and the foundation the family has established in his name," the auction house's boss Cecilia Gave said.

"It is a true honor to support The Tim Bergling Foundation to help even more young people."

Avicii took his life in 2018 when he was just 28 years old and the following year the Tim Bergling Foundation was set up to continue the artist's philantrophic work including charity fundraising.

He is best known for producing hits like "Levels," "Wake Me Up," "Hey Brother," "Silhouettes," "I Could Be The One" and "Waiting For Love."

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline can be reached through the following hotlines: toll-free Luzon-wide landline (1553), Globe/TM (0966-351-4518 and 0917-899-8727), or Smart/Sun/TNT (0908-639-2672).

