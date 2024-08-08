Diarrhea, weight loss, overdose? Doctor dispels prebiotics, probiotics myths

MANILA, Philippines — Digestive wellness isn't just about avoiding discomfort after meals — it is the key that unlocks the goodness in your food.

A well-functioning digestive system breaks down food efficiently, allowing your body to absorb vital nutrients. These nutrients power one’s energy, immunity, and mental well-being. Thus, a poor digestive system can leave you feeling like you're putting in the effort but not getting the results. Even the most nutritious meals may not be fully utilized if your body struggles to absorb them.

Good digestive health is vital for overall well-being, and it starts with what we choose to nourish our bodies with. But in our busy lives, achieving the ideal balance of nutrients from food alone can be a challenge. While we should aim to get most of our nutrients from food, the reality is that it’s not always possible. Busy schedules, resorting to processed and fatty food, and even certain cooking methods can reduce the nutrient content of our meals.

Nutrition plays a pivotal role in supporting one’s digestive health. Eating a well-balanced diet rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals helps keep your digestive tract running smoothly. Think of your body as a car: without the right fuel, it won’t run efficiently. The same goes for your digestive system — it needs the right nutrients to keep you going strong.

Gut health is influenced by various factors such as diet, age, medication, sleep, exercise, stress, and lifestyle choices. High-fiber foods, fruits, vegetables, and fermented foods promote healthy gut bacteria. Nevertheless, aging, medications, poor sleep, high stress, lack of exercise, smoking, excessive alcohol, and dehydration can negatively impact gut health.

Despite our best efforts, several diets often fall short. The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2022 report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) highlights the difficulties people face in accessing a healthy diet. The report reveals that in 2020, approximately three billion people worldwide do not follow a healthy and nutritious diet.

This is where specific supplements come into play. They bridge the nutritional gaps, ensuring our bodies get what they need to function optimally. In fact, according to a report by Vero and Decision Lab, at least 70% of Millennials and 60% of Gen Zs say they take vitamins and supplements regularly, with 75.5% of Gen Z and 85% of Millennials using supplements to help boost immunity.

For instance, digestive enzyme supplements can help break down food more effectively, making it easier for your body to absorb nutrients. Similarly, probiotics introduce beneficial bacteria to your gut, supporting a healthy microbiome and improving digestion.

A healthy gut microbiome aids in efficient food digestion, nutrient absorption, and maintaining a robust immune system. Conversely, poor gut health can lead to digestive issues such as Diarrhea, constipation, bloating, and serious conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). Furthermore, the gut- brain connection means that a healthy gut can positively influence mood and cognitive function.

“Marami namang studies to prove na talagang nakaka-improve ng gut (ang probiotics),” said Dr. Joselyn Eusebio, Specialist for Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics, in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com following Erceflora’s recent “Batang Matatag” campaign launch.

“Kasi if ang gut mo is healthy, ang absorption ng food containing all the necessary nutrients is maximized, and therefore, ‘yung nutrition mo is adequate. Kaya lang, ang lagi kong naririnig, you have to make sure na ‘yung ginagamit mong probiotics and prebiotics ay iyon ‘yung tama talaga. Makikita mo naman ‘yan sa mga evidence-based studies.”

Probiotics are live microorganisms that help maintain, balance, or increase the good bacteria in the gut. They can be found in some fermented food, though not all food acts as effective probiotics since some do not survive digestion. Prebiotics, on the other hand, are non-digestible fibers that support the activity of good bacteria in the gut. They are found in fiber-rich food, providing nourishment for probiotics.

Digestive enzymes and probiotics are essential in one’s journey to better digestive health. LAC GastroRx Digest Enzymes, a plant-based formula rich in enzymes from fermented fruit and vegetable extracts, claims to enhance nutrient absorption and supports healthy digestion. Ideal for those experiencing age-related or stress-induced indigestion, these enzymes improve the release of macro and micro-nutrients from food. It also comes in powdered sticks form, offering a convenient way to take in digestive enzymes and well-studied probiotic strains that are vital for gut wellness.

Additionally, LAC Probiotics Complex 25B CFUs capsules are made with ingredients such as Lactobacillus Casei and Lactobacillus Paracasei, Lactobacillus Crispatus, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus Lactobacillus Fermentum, and Lactobacillus Acidophilus which help fight against harmful bacteria and reduce food intolerance while breaking down food better and promote absorption of nutrients, promote gastrointestinal health, and also boost immunity.

Gut health plays a vital role in overall well-being, impacting everything from digestion and immunity to mental health. Recognizing the importance of a balanced gut microbiome, NutraHealthyGut recently introduced its range of probiotic and prebiotic supplements claimed to combine the power of probiotics and prebiotics to restore intestinal ecology and balance, reducing constipation, infectious Diarrhea, and antibiotic-related Diarrhea.

Dr. Eusebio underscored the importance of probiotics in preventing Diarrhea: “In extreme ages, the young children and the seniors, when they have Diarrhea, that’s an emergency because they are at fatal risk of dehydration at kapag may dehydration, magkakaroon ka ng Hypovolemic shock and then electrolyte imbalance, you can die.”

As immediate treatment for Diarrhea, she recommended taking oral rehydration solutions and prebiotics to restore gut health but under doctor’s supervision: “You should know when to take it, how much, what is the volume that you have to take… Because these rehydrating solutions contain increased salt and electrolytes and too much salt in the body is not good. Too much sugar in the body is not also good. These can cause an imbalance.”

While there is no sufficient evidence yet to support that probiotics are effective in weight loss, Dr. Eusebio said probiotics are helpful in weight management: “Kung ikaw ay under-nourished, pwede kang maging nourished kasi nga ineenhance n’ya ‘yung immunity and the normal balance of your gut.”

Accredited and certified by the Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization and the National Institutes of Health in University of the Philippines Manila, among others, NutraHealthyGut supplements, available at Mercury Drug, Watsons, Medexpress, Southstar, Mediscount, and leading hospitals and online, also improve digestion, alleviate bloating, and help reduce symptoms of lactose intolerance. Additionally, the supplements aid in preventing Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), managing symptoms of IBD and IBS, and addressing pediatric Atopic Dermatitis and Eczema in children.

According to Dr. Eusebio, the good bacteria in probiotics are best maintained in prescribed temperatures. While some that does need refrigeration, such as Erceflora, other probiotics sources like yogurt should be refrigerated or the good bacteria would die and turn into sugar since probiotics are very sensitive to heat.

“There is no data yet saying there is an overdose of probiotics… But for probiotics, for us to be able to exert its benefits, first dapat talaga live s’ya. Because probiotics are the good bacteria. So dapat kapag ininom natin or kinain, dapat ensured na alive s’ya. Kasi kapag patay s’ya, wala, balewala ‘yun. Kahit pa 10 billion pa ‘yun, ‘pag ‘di maganda ‘yung survival n’ya in the blood, mamatay s’ya. So remember that the gut has an acidic environment, so it has to survive the acidic environment.”

While it is not possible to have a probiotics overdose, Dr. Eusebio warned that “Anything in excess can probably harm the body.”