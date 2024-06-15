Award-winning Singaporean preschool opens 2 Philippine branches

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning Singaporean preschool, Mulberry Learning, recently made its presence felt in the Philippines when it opened not just one but two branches in the country. These are located in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City, and in Greenhills, San Juan.

Known in Singapore for its progressive and modern approach to early childhood education, Mulberry Learning was established in Singapore in 2006. It has grown into a network of 18 schools located not just in the Lion City but also in Cambodia, China, Australia, Panama and, most recently, in the Philippines.

The secret to the school’s award-winning tradition is its curriculum, which blends several established global educational methodologies — Reggio Emilia (Italy), Habits of Mind (United States) and Multiple Intelligences (United States) — to form its own.

Combining these methodologies results in a teaching model that goes beyond basic knowledge and skills and instill higher-order attitudes and intelligent thinking habits that prepare children to become leaders in and excel in the world 20 years from now. Many of its graduates have secured placements in top primary schools in Singapore and achieved academic excellence.

The preschool has been consistently recognized and awarded in Singapore for having the best early education program by parents and educators since 2016 and stands to be the first preschool network in the world to be certifed by The Institute for Habits of Mind from the United States

Leading the Philippine schools is Dr. Evelyn Gapuz.

"We are thrilled to bring Mulberry Learning's innovative curriculum and nurturing environment to the Philippines. Dr. Gapuz’s expertise in child development will be invaluable in ensuring Mulberry Learning's approach caters to the development of Filipino children,” said Peh Yi Han, Chief Operations Officer of Mulberry Learning in Singapore, who oversees the global operations of the preschool.

Together, they bring Singapore’s world-class early education to their two branches in the Philippines.

Both branches feature classrooms with specially-designed learning environments to spark children’s imagination and exploration, such as Art Atelier (with various tools, media and materials for artistic expression), Construction Piazza (building blocks for connecting and disconnecting, stacking and constructing), Busy Baker (cooking and baking in the kitchen), Discovery Cove (sensorial exploration of natural materials), Finger Gym (developing early writing skills), Imaginary Playscape (make believe play), Reading Nook (cozy space to read books) and Light Atelier (exploring light in its various forms).

Guiding these children are teachers who have undergone extensive theoretical and practical training in the school's branches in Singapore.

