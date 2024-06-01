Cebu trans filmmaker graces June cover of Vogue Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Cebuana filmmaker Isabel Sandoval talked about her films and the dynamics of power as she graces the cover for the Pride month issue of Vogue Philippines.

Sandoval is the first Filipino transwoman to direct and star in a film screening in competition at the Venice Film Festival with her 2019 entry "Lingua Franca."

“My films are all explorations of power — how it’s lost, how it’s relinquished, how one claims it back. I’m drawn to women protagonists that are disempowered in some way [...] who in the bigger picture, might seem powerless but in their realm, the domestic realm, with their relationships, they try to assert themselves somehow as a way to hold on to their dignity,” she told Vogue Philippines.

Apart from her, the Pride and Progress June issue also features another Filipino pride with "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. the World" second season contestant Marina Summers.

It also features an exclusive interview with designer Stella McCartney, who talks about her "sustainable" Spring 2024 collection.

Other personalities featured in this month's issue are Hindy Weber, Dona Lim, Ana la O’, and the women of Apara, who all share how it is to be a fashion designer today.

The June 2024 issue of Vogue Philippines is available on newsstands.

