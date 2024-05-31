^

Vice Ganda, BINI, 'Drag Race Philippines' queens lead Pride PH 2024 hosts, performers

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 31, 2024 | 4:27pm
Vice Ganda, BINI, 'Drag Race Philippines' queens lead Pride PH 2024 hosts, performers
Composite image of Vice Ganda and BINI
Vice Ganda via Instagram, STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Host-comedian Vice Ganda and P-pop girl group BINI are among the hosts and performers for Pride PH Festival 2024.

This year's Pride PH Festival, billed as the biggest Pride event in Southeast Asia after 110,000 attendees in 2023, will take place in Quezon Memorial Circle on June 22.

Headliner hosts and performers with Vice and BINI are Juan Karlos, Elijah Canlas, Sassa Gurl, Nicole Cordoves, Adrian Lindayag, Nica Del Rosario, Alex Diaz, Janine Berdin and Raven Heyres.

Pipay, Christian Antolin, Yani, Justine Pena, Matthew Chang, and groups VXON, G22, YML and LesQrew are also part of the upcoming event. 

"Drag Race Philippines" contestants performing at the event are Marina Summers, Vinas DeLuxe, Bernie, M1ss Jade So, OV Cunt, Hana Beshie, Astrid Mercury, Tiny Deluxe and Matilduh.

"Drag Den" contestants Russia Fox, Barbie Q, Feyvah Fatale, Lady Gagita, Mrs Tan, and winners Naia and Deja will also be there. 

Pride PH's announcement indicated the above names were just the first wave of hosts and performers, so more individuals may be taking part and will be announced in the coming days.

