Nustar Resort Cebu: Redefining Cebu City’s foodscape

Nustar Resort Cebu: An exciting flavor destination in the Queen City of the South.

Twelve hands, five courses, a dinner to remember, indeed!

It’s a rare occasion to gather the hotel’s kitchen gods under one roof but Nustar Resort Cebu, which is redefining the Queen City of the South’s foodscape, made it all possible.

And the result is nothing short of impressive.

There’s just something so elegant about a sit-down dinner, especially when held at an exclusive and luxe venue.

Chef Rolando Macatangay, executive pastry chef, Fili Hotel with Fili Hotel’s Maria Cristina Ong Cruz.

We were at one of The Villas at Fili Hotel Nustar Cebu. The P700,000-a-night suite is where Louis Vuitton had a pop-up salon for guests. It boasts an outdoor infinity pool, a private office, a powder room, sauna, a gym, and a deck facing stunning sea views.

Fili Hotel’s The Villas boasts an outdoor infinity pool, a private office, a powder room, sauna, a gym, and a deck facing stunning sea views.

Let the feast begin

Headed by Fili Hotel executive chef Martin Rebolledo Jr., the culinary team composed of dimsum chef Wai Leong Yip, Korean specialty chef Yongjun Kwon, barbecue chef Ten Boon Heng, mixologist Jay Natividad, and the OG pastry chef Rolando “Mac” Macatangay welcomed us at the dining area in their crisp, white chef’s garb.

Chef Rebolledo perked up our palates with Taste of the Sea — scallops, lobster and fresh oysters. The subtle flavors highlight the freshness of the produce. This was followed by roasted cauliflower soup with garlic confit.

For the mains, there were two choices: Salmon, Crispy Skin with Salsa Verde and Beef Wellington. But the team served us both! And so, we were already full by the time the meat course was served. Still, we couldn’t put our forks down because it was just too tempting. Thank goodness for the Calamansi and Basil Sorbet with zest tuille, which prepped our palates for dessert.

Chef Martin Rebolledo Jr., executive chef, Fili Hotel.

Fili Hotel pastry chef Rolando Macatangay, popularly known as chef Mac, conducted a short demo on how to temper chocolates which is crucial in creating the Chocolate Hazelnut Cremeux that capped our meal. Served with salted caramel petit four, this dessert is a flavor bomb. And this is also why, when dining at Fili’s all-day dining buffet restaurant, Fili Cafe, dessert should always come first!

Salmon (crispy skin) with salsa verde.

There's more to Cebu than Lechon and Sutukil

A year after it opened Mott 32, Nustar Resort Cebu is continuing to consolidate its status as an exciting flavor destination in Cebu.

For one, Nustar is a destination in itself. It boasts not only a mall, casino and convention center, but also the five-star Fili Hotel (named after us Filipinos) the first and only five-star Filipino Hotel brand; and upcoming six-star Nustar Hotel.

Developed by Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, the hospitality arm of Robinsons Land Corporation, Fili Hotel presents our culture in a “subtle but modern way,” utilizing solihiya patterns and other design elements like the interlocking rings on the reception lobby, which mimics the “elegant flow of life.”

The iconic sardine run at the shared hotel lobby also depicts luxurious water droplets, and pays homage to the elegant sardine run at the depths of Moalboal Cebu.

In October last year, Nustar launched its “Journey of Flavors,” introducing its stellar lineup of local and international restaurants at Nustar Mall.

And just last month, we were invited by Fili Hotel cluster director for sales and marketing Maria Cristina Ong Cruz, Nustar Resort Cebu brand marketing associate director Epie Santos, and Robinsons Land Corporation director for public relations Roseann Coscolluela-Villegas to check out the newest additions at The Strip.

• Il Primo Italian Steakhouse. It’s the first and only Italian steakhouse in Cebu and the first to open in Cebu’s premier, five-star integrated resort, Il Primo exudes a cosmopolitan vibe that’s complemented by its selection of salads, pasta dishes, steaks and spirits. The restaurant offers a three-course menu for only P1,400 net and a four-course menu for P1,700 net. Il Primo had me at Rigatoni alla cream di tartufo, which tastes as good as it looks. It’s probably the prettiest pasta dish on the menu. And of course, the steak, which is cooked on a Josper grill for superior flavor and succulence.

• Kazuwa Prime. This teppanyaki chain from Japan has its first and only branch at Nustar. Here, you get to enjoy authentic Japanese fare with some magic tricks. Our chef did a neat trick of throwing an egg into his toque and it came back out as a chick (a toy one). Highlight of the meal is the A5 Wagyu from Japan, which is so soft and buttery.

• Fina. Fina (from the word “Filipiniana”) serves comforting classics and heirloom dishes from Cebu and other regions in the country. Standout dishes are the Cebu Lechon, ginataang kalabasa with shrimps, kinamatisang tahong and yes, chicharong bulaklak.

• Mott 32. A trip to Nustar Resort isn’t complete without dining at the world-famous Mott 32 from Hong Kong. This award-winning Chinese restaurant is known for the “best Peking duck in Hong Kong,” which is roasted in apple wood for 42 days!. And this can be enjoyed three ways.

Another must-try is the Signature Lobster “Ma Po” Tofu. Lovers of Chinese cuisine will undoubtedly be familiar with this Sichuan staple: perfectly uniformed cubes of silken tofu and minced pork slathered in the distinct “Ma Po” sauce. It goes well with a steaming bowl of jasmine rice. At Mott 32, the minced pork is replaced with lobster! The natural sweetness of lobster complements the spiciness of the “ma po” sauce.

The resto also boasts a stellar bar list. Cheers!

* * *

Nustar Resort Cebu is located on Kawit Island, South Road Properties, Cebu. Visit Nustar.ph for more info and to make a booking.