Baby no more: Justin Bieber celebrates 30th birthday with wife Hailey

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber has reached another milestone in his young decorated career, his 30th birthday.

Justin turned 30 years old last March 1, and leading the celebrations was his wife Hailey.

The model-entrepreneur posted several images of herself with Justin on Instagram, as well as one of the singer as a child, Justin's birthday cake and a video of them kissing.

Hailey wrote in the caption, "30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! That was fast. Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life."

Also sharing their birthday greetings were Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Taylor Lautner.

Madame Tussauds also sent its birthday greetings to the pop star. The popular wax museum unveiled a new wax figure of Justin in Hollywood after creating two replicas of the singer in the past.

A 17-year-old copy of Justin and his iconic hair swoop can be found in London, while a shirtless Justin was revealed in Las Vegas in 2016.

The new figure models Justin from his 2021 music video "Peaches," and to cap off the occasion, Madame Tussauds strung up balloons and an installation blaring "30."

Justin made his name as a YouTube sensation discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher. His popularity rose following his debut extended play, "My World," which featured the tracks "One Time," "One Less Lonely Girl," "Love Me" and "Favorite Girl."

He followed it up with his debut album "My World 2.0," which features hit singles "Baby," "Eenie Meenie," "Somebody to Love (Remix)" and "U Smile." It also contains his other beloved songs, such as "Stuck in the Moment," "Never Let You Go," "Overboard" and "Up."

Subsequent hits were "Sorry," "What Do You Mean?," "Love Yourself," "Boyfriend," "Never Say Never," "Mistletoe," "Where Are Ü Now," "Yummy," "Intentions," "As Long As You Love Me," "All Around the World," and the previously mentioned "Peaches."

The singer has several popular collaborations as well, like "Beauty and a Beat" with Nicki Minaj, "I Don't Care" with Ed Sheeran, "Bad Guy" with Billie Eilish, "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay, "Stay" with the Kid Laroi, "Holy" with Chance the Rapper, "Cold Water" with Major Lazer, "Next to You" with Chris Brown and the "Despacito" remix.

Justin has won two Grammys from 28 nominations — Best Dance/Electronic Recording in 2016 for ""Where Are Ü Now" and Best Country Duo/Group Performance in in 2021 for "10,000 Hours" — with dozens of other awards and recognitions to his name.

Hailey and Justin tied the knot in September 2018 after an on-and-off two-year relationship.

