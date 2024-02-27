Five ways gigabit internet can future-proof your home

MANILA, Philippines — In the age where home devices and technologies are becoming more advanced, we’re always on the lookout for new ways to make our homes smarter than ever.

The next step for an even more powerful and efficient smart home setup is naturally internet that’s faster, more reliable, and can handle all the devices that work for you. That’s possible through Gigabit Fiber — it’s the talk of the town, and word gets around fast that this Gigabit internet has come to the Philippines, thanks to PLDT Home.

Gigabit internet means connections with a speed of at least 1,000 Mbps or 1 Gbps. This ultra-fast internet speed allows for uninterrupted streaming and browsing, quick downloading and uploading, and is significantly 10 times faster than the average broadband connection.

It also allows for a seamless and responsive smart home. Commands sent from your smartphone to devices connected in your home — such as lights, security cameras, and thermostats — are executed almost instantaneously.

Here are five ways gigabit internet enables us to have a more secure, convenient, and smarter home lifestyle.

Seamless integration of Iot devices. Gigabit internet makes sure there’s no lag or interruption in how the whole smart-home ecosystem (also known as the Internet of Things) works. Whether it’s smart locks, smart appliances, or wearable devices, they’re all integrated into the home ecosystem ensuring that they can communicate effectively with each other and with the homeowner, creating a cohesive, smart-home experience.

Improved home security. Homeowners can access and control their smart-home devices from anywhere when they’re online. They can monitor their surveillance systems via high-definition video streaming in real time regardless of their location. Because of ultra-fast home internet, they can respond quickly to security threats, whether it’s at the front door or surrounding areas, download high-definition images and send commands through their devices at an instant speed.

Future-proofing smart home investments. As smart-home devices become more complex, gigabit internet provides solutions for newer devices. Homeowners can confidently invest in new devices and technologies for the foreseeable future and beyond, knowing that their internet infrastructure can support their future-ready, smart-home ecosystem.

Smooth streaming and gaming for the whole family. Streaming high-definition movies and TV shows has never been better, especially now that platforms like Netflix, HBO Go, Lionsgate Play, NBA League Pass, and more are all providing must-watch content for everyone in the family. With gigabit internet, streaming is buffer-free and smooth. Online gaming, on the other hand, is greatly improved with faster gameplay and downloads of game updates, ensuring more chances of having fun and winning.

Sufficient bandwidth for multiple devices at home. You can all use your devices simultaneously even when each requires a large bandwidth. Listen to Spotify on your smart speakers, do video calls at the same time, review your security cameras, download or upload files. You won’t even notice because every activity is running smoothly.

Now that you know how Gigabit internet fully powers an all-around smart home ecosystem, it’s time to prepare for the next generation of fiber. Make your smart home the best and fastest it can be when PLDT Home’s Gigabit Fiber internet expands to more homes in the Philippines this year.

* * *

To learn more about PLDT Home’s Gigabit Fiber plans, visit www.pldthome.com/internet.