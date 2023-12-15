Fashion, foodie finds and fragrance at the podium

There was a time when we were constantly at the Podium Mall even if it was not in our immediate neighborhood.

Pre-pandemic, my mom, Malu Veloso, had a shop in the basement diagonally across Terry’s Selection, and we often dropped by to visit her and wander around a mall that was blissfully less crowded than the nearby bustling Megamall.

Before the lockdowns started Podium was already renovating the basement and other areas, so my mom and sister Letlet met clients instead at our ancestral Antonio home on Zamora Street in Pasay. It is very conveniently near EDSA and on the way to Mall of Asia, another favorite of mine, especially while waiting for my kids to come out of De la Salle University or Benilde.

This move proved to be a great blessing because when the lockdowns shut down the malls, my mom and sister were able to continue meeting clients at the airy, well-ventilated Zamora house. My mom just turned 84 and like my lola Marina Antonio before, continues to actively make bridal gowns and formals while cooking out of her favorite TV show MasterChef and personally pruning her garden. Talk about a whirlwind of activity, and to think people consider me hyperactive! Well, now you know who I got it from.

It is, in fact, a very Antonio trait to be very masipag and have multiple passions. Look at my uncles, architects Chito and Ramon Antonio. My Tito Chito indulged in fashion as well through the tailoring shop Paradiso and is acknowledged to be the best cook in the clan. Tito Ramon serves up delicious meals, too, but with a healthier slant.

Small wonder that in the third generation since my grandparents, Pablo and Marina Antonio, we grandchildren and great-grandchildren love architecture, art, fashion, food, gardens and entertaining!

Which is why The Podium is such a pleasure to visit. It brings back memories of the fashion shows my mom had here.

We headed over to Sebastian’s on the fifth level because Ian Carandang told us he was bringing back his pre-lockdown special, the grilled cheese sandwich! This on top of what we already consider the best ice cream in the world.

Why do I say that? Because Ian achieved his goal to emulate that creamy, premium goodness of Ben & Jerry’s while spinning out the most luscious of Pinoy flavors — my favorite pastillas de leche, my daughter Hannah’s choice champorado. Who hasn’t swooned over their seasonal matinong girlfriend flavor come Valentine’s with rose jam?

But Ian managed to up the game on his incredible grilled cheese sandwich line, which includes margherita, queso and original variants, by adding the option of a crispy cheese crust for only an additional ?40!

Pre-pandemic, we used to order two of each sandwich, one to eat there and one to take home, though Ian maintains that the best way to eat his sandwiches is freshly made, at the store. But the ice creams you can order online any time the fancy strikes you!

We never go to Podium without checking out what’s new at Yong Studio, a personal favorite of myself and my friend Happy Ongpauco, for their stylishly feminine pieces. The display now in shades of blue hints at beachside parties but are sophisticated enough to wear in the city!

After a long afternoon of chatting, eating, window shopping, banking (BDO is so conveniently connected to the mall) and sniffing the incredible and incredibly expensive scents at Creed (our fave Aventus retails at ?20K for 100 ml), we dropped by Cafe Kitsune for a reviving cup of coconut caramel latte. Avert your eyes from the world outside and you could have wandered into a cafe in Tokyo and Paris, ambiance-, coffee- and service-wise.

As we made our way home my favorite Carol of the Bells filled the air and the mall’s Christmas decor dropped a spirit of gladness in our hearts. The holidays begin now for us and the Podium beckons to me with memories and many reasons to go back!