WATCH: Mickey, Duffy, friends sing Christmas songs to Hong Kong Disneyland visitors

HONG KONG — One of the anticipated moments in Hong Kong Disneyland is to see the iconic Mickey and his friends roam and mingle with their visitors.

It is made more exciting when they get to see them sing holiday cheers to make Christmas more memorable in one of the happiest places on Earth.

Philstar.com and select Philippine media were lucky to have seen and heard Mickey and his friends, including Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, as well as Duffy and his friends, take the stage in front of the iconic Disneyland castle to sing a few holiday songs to usher in Christmas.

Even if the sun was high at noon, visitors still trooped in front of the castle and Donald and Daisy started the show.

Then Mickey and Minnie took the stage with their friends by dancing to "It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas."

While the foursome danced, cast members wowed the audience by singing the songs the famous Disney characters were dancing to.

Afterwards, Duffy and friends joined the foursome and waved to the expectant crowd, who gave them an equally warm welcome.

"It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" is the apt entrance for crowd favorite, Goofy and Pluto, who came bearing gifts.

Chip and Dale truly know how to make their presence known with the "Jingle Bell" rock as their entrance song. The Chipmunks were "playing" the guitar while Mickey and friends were dancing.

Mickey and the rest of the gang concluded their brief Christmas show with "Deck The Halls With Boughs of Holly." — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Martin Ramos

___

Editor's note: The trip to World of Frozen was hosted by Disney. At no stage does the host organization has a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

RELATED: 'Hello, mga kababayan ko!': Hong Kong Disneyland names 1st Filipina ambassador