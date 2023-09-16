^

Lifestyle

WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach apologizes for 'Queen of the Universe' delay

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 16, 2023 | 11:57am

MANILA, Philippines — A number of factors caused Pia Wurtzbach to delay the release of her first-ever novel "Queen of the Universe," which she had been working on since her reign as Miss Universe 2015.

The book was finally launched at the Manila International Book Festival last September 14 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. She was at the launch to give a talk and sign copies of her book.

While the COVID-19 pandemic was a huge reason for the delay, Philstar.com asked Pia if she experienced writer's block or breakdowns that affected the publication of her first book.

Pia apologized to her peers and loved ones who kept nudging her about the book, concerned that she might not finish it on time.

"Maraming beses akong [sinabihan na] 'Pia, 'yung book tuloy na natin'," Pia shared, admitting she had other things to attend to as well.

The beauty queen-turned-author recounted all the things that had happened to her since 2019, including getting married to Jeremy Jauncey, running the New York marathon, hosting a travel show and podcast, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Life just takes you in different directions, so you have projects that are put on hold for a while," Pia ended, holding back tears. "Pero I'm really glad I'm surrounded by a team that makes sure I'm on track and hindi masayang 'yung effort." — Video by Kristofer Purnell, editing by Anjilica Andaya

RELATED: Pia Wurtzbach launches her first novel 'Queen of the Universe'

PIA ALONZO WURTZBACH

PIA ALONZO-WURTZBACH

PIA WURTZBACH
