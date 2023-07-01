^

James Reid's latest collaboration sheds light on local skating community

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 1, 2023 | 10:11am
James Reid's latest collaboration sheds light on local skating community
James Reid (right) with Steffi Lucero of Skatebomb Girls
Johnnie Walker / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actor James Reid, in partnership with Johnnie Walker and Vice Asia, collaborated with a local skating group to highlight the growing community of roller skaters in the Philippines.

At the launch of "Rhthym & Roll" — the official collaboration title of James Reid with skating group The Skatebomb Girls — last June 17, James talked about how the project also allowed him to bridge two different aspects of Filipino street culture.

"I don't think people understand how important this kind of collaboration really is for culture," James said. "I think artists like me should really focus on creating these kind of collaborations, giving a platform to different sub-cultures, highlighting unique aspects — it's very underrepresented."

The completed project had James performing his single "So Fire" on roller skates alongside several members of The Skatebomb Girls; however, this was not initially the plan.

James shared that during brainstorming sessions, there were jokes about having him on roller skates too. He said he was down for it because it was "too fun not to try." The singer-actor went through two weeks of learning the skate choreography.

He also shared that "So Fire" was a fun and upbeat track that showed the talents and self-expression of The Skatebomb Girls. It was even more fortuitous as James had planned his next project would involve roller skates.

"I think roller skating might not be for everyone, like any other sport, but what got me into it was the community around it," James continued. "It's really fun, so carefree, and very expressive. There's no real goal other than to have fun and express yourselves."

James ended by calling roller skating a "good time" that does not need selling or convincing for others to try.

RELATED: James Reid teases future collaborations with South Korean, Southeast Asian artists

