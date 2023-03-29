Issa Pressman shares more sweet photos with James Reid

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Issa Pressman fueled romance rumors with James Reid with another set of cozy photos on social media.

In her Instagram account, Issa posted her photos with James while lying down. Both of them can be seen holding guitars, with Issa's legs resting over James'.

"School day," Issa captioned the post.

Prior to this, a photo of them holding hands revived rumors that something is going on between them.

Issa posted on her Instagram account photos and videos of her and James attending Harry Styles' concert at the Philippine Arena.

In one of the photos, Nadine Lustre's ex-boyfriend and Yassi Pressman's sister were seen holding hands.

It can be recalled that Issa was accused as the third party in James and Nadine's breakup in January 2020.

The ex-lovers, however, defended Issa on Yassi's post defending her sister.

James then clarified that past rumors alleging that Issa was the reason behind his breakup with Nadine were just that — rumors.

James, however, gave a hint that he’s happy with his relationship with Issa today.

“I usually NEVER address bashers or get involved in hate culture but I feel the need to speak up now because this is the start of something beautiful. And I’m not gonna let anyone take that from me,” he said in a post in his Instagram stories.

“All you need to know from me is that I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” he added.

RELATED: 'Start of something beautiful': James Reid on rumored romance with Issa Pressman