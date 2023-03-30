Celebrating Women's Month: Her voice is the future

One advantage of being a host/journalist is having the opportunity to interview different people who have wonderful stories to tell. Their experiences allow us to expand our horizons, and listening to them gives us a chance to see things from a wider perspective.

In celebration of Women’s Month, let us walk through the remarkable statements left by some of the amazing women I have interviewed on Pamilya Talk (https://vt.tiktok.com/ZS8gUchqh/ and https://vt.tiktok.com/ZS8g7aX9/). I am grateful to these guests for finding the time to share their thoughts and insights regarding women empowerment, their struggles, motherhood, and self-love — topics that allow women to be seen in a deeper sense. Most important, we are grateful that they carry the torch as a symbol of women, inspiring their audience with their stories of strength and power.

maxenemagalona / inkamagnaye on Instagram

On women’s self empowerment

Maxene Magalona

"Follow what is happening inside. Follow your feelings because they will guide you. Your feelings and your emotions, they are your power. They are the magic inside of you. They are what make you human and they are also the ones that give energy to your soul… I learned to embrace my dark side. That's why I am very happy because I know how to experience and express my pain." "What made me find my soul is when I started surrendering to the idea that I am not in control. I am only human… I have to accept that what I am doing is enough… I know that I am worthy because I work on myself."

Inka Magnaye

“Gusto ko empowered sila to make themselves happy. Gusto ko na malaman nila na hindi nila kailangan mabuhay to please everyone else lang.” “So kunyare, if you want to work, magtrabaho kayo. If you want to be a stay-at-home mom, be a stay-at-home mom. If you want to dress modestly, na head-to-toe naka-cover, if it makes you feel great, please go ahead. If you want to dress for the Philippine tropical weather, go ahead and do that also. If it does not hurt anyone, especially if it does not hurt ourselves, then I don’t think there’s anything wrong naman…You should be able to live your life how you want to.”

daianamenezes_ / antoinettetaus / sayalonzo on Instagram

On women fighting their struggles

Daiana Menezes

“My mission is to survive, so I have to listen to the ones that will help me on what I need to do. Hindi ‘yung baliktad… I think the pain drove me to do something about this, kasi hindi ito biro kasi nabigyan naman ako ng blessing na liveable pa rin siya ‘eh. Nakapag-sasalita pa ako, nakakakita pa ako ng mga bagay, I can breathe, my lungs are okay - so I have something to fight for.”

Antoinette Taus

“The journey of what I went through, I would call it pain. I would call it suffering in our own way kasi sinasabi nga natin, kapag may pinagdaraan ang tao, it is something that is important to them and it matters. No matter what, we never compare problems.”

Say Alonzo

"Just slow down because everyone is going through the same thing right now. We actually don't know what we're doing but we're trying to make it work."

mellyricks09 / meryllsoriano on Instagram

On motherhood

Melissa Ricks

"You just be easy on yourself. You need to take at least 10 minutes or 15 minutes of the day… Give time for yourself para makarecover tayo…We can never be perfect parents, but we can learn… Be easy on yourself, on your children, we're all learning.”

Meryll Soriano

“Talagang it’s about motherhood, parenting, family, and ‘yon talaga, doon ako nagfo-focus, and I really try my best to still have a very private life kahit ang hirap sa digital content creation.”

commandernene / janinavela on Instagram

On women making decisions

Nene Tamayo

“We always have the right to choose what is right and good for ourselves and for the people that we love and for the people around us…We have the power to choose. the power is in our hands and in our mind… It reminds me to always be the best version of myself… Wala akong pagsisisihan, wala akong paghihinayangan, kaya I always set a goal and objectives.”

Janina Vela

“I think freedom and truth should go hand in hand. I have never seen truth and freedom founded on lies. And I don’t think there could be true freedom that is based on disinformation… Namulat ako, I became woke and awake to the realities — it’s my fault if I close my eyes.”

Our voice is the future

To end, as women’s voices become louder and more apparent, empowerment becomes stronger as well. We are slowly becoming the individuals that we have long aspired to be without any regrets, despite the long-winded path that we still have to go through in society. I, for one, have this opportunity to share stories of different people for the audience to have a deeper perspective on various topics. At this time and age, we are making statements that are leaving an impact, especially on the younger girls watching us. Great women -- varying from those in male-dominated industries to the stay-at-home mothers who keep their focus on their children at home -- are becoming more recognized in society. Every single one is empowered by the freedom to choose their own paths without letting anyone dictate what they can and cannot do. Through it all, we continue to push each other towards happiness, confidence, and self-love, which I think is the beauty of being a woman.



