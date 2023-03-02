Menarco vertical museum opens

The Menarco Vertical Museum was formally launched last Feb. 11 with an intimate and elegant afternoon cocktail, which brought friends and relatives of the Jimenez family together.

Located at the “Healthiest Building in Southeast Asia,” the Menarco Tower on 32nd Street in BGC, the museum is the culmination of a seven-year labor of love led by Menarco Development founder and CEO, Carmen Jimenez-Ong.

Bea Lucero Lhuillier, Menarco CEO Carmen Jimenez-Ong and Jay Ong.

The collection showcases 39 of the most thought-provoking pieces of Filipino contemporary art, which was made possible through a collaboration with Silverlens Gallery and the Ateneo Art Gallery.

As Carmen perfectly puts it, “Our new purpose statement is our promise to always build better, so that the people we touch can breathe better, work better, play better and live better. Humanity deserves nothing less, right?”