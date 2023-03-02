^

Lifestyle

Menarco vertical museum opens

OMG - Gracie Go - The Philippine Star
March 2, 2023 | 12:00am
Menarco vertical museum opens
The Menarco Vertical Museum

The Menarco Vertical Museum was formally launched last Feb. 11 with an intimate and elegant afternoon cocktail, which brought friends and relatives of the Jimenez family together.

Located at the “Healthiest Building in Southeast Asia,” the Menarco Tower on 32nd Street in BGC, the museum is the culmination of a seven-year labor of love led by Menarco Development founder and CEO, Carmen Jimenez-Ong.

Bea Lucero Lhuillier, Menarco CEO Carmen Jimenez-Ong and Jay Ong.

The collection showcases 39 of the most thought-provoking pieces of Filipino contemporary art, which was made possible through a collaboration with Silverlens Gallery and the Ateneo Art Gallery.

As Carmen perfectly puts it, “Our new purpose statement is our promise to always build better, so that the people we touch can breathe better, work better, play better and live better. Humanity deserves nothing less, right?”

MUSEUM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Why we should bank on art

Why we should bank on art

By Scott Garceau | 3 days ago
‘HSBC supports the growth of the rich Philippine arts and culture,’ says HSBC Philippines president Sandeep ...
Lifestyle
fbtw
About perfect moments of sun, fun and community vibes

About perfect moments of sun, fun and community vibes

By Christine Dayrit | 14 days ago
There is no need to wait for the perfect moment. Just make the moment perfect.
Lifestyle
fbtw
'No regrets': Prince Harry's first sex partner reveals herself

'No regrets': Prince Harry's first sex partner reveals herself

By Kristofer Purnell | February 8, 2023 - 2:15pm
A 40-year-old mother of two has come forward to reveal herself as the woman who Prince Harry first had sex with, an anecdote...
Lifestyle
fbtw
'No regrets': Prince Harry's first sex partner reveals herself

'No regrets': Prince Harry's first sex partner reveals herself

By Kristofer Purnell | February 8, 2023 - 2:15pm
A 40-year-old mother of two has come forward to reveal herself as the woman who Prince Harry first had sex with, an anecdote...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
The Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi: &lsquo;It&rsquo;s massive! Literally dripping in gold&rsquo;

The Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi: ‘It’s massive! Literally dripping in gold’

By Cheryl Tiu | 40 minutes ago
It’s going to take you 10 minutes to get from your room to the lobby,” a friend of mine who had stayed at the...
Lifestyle
fbtw
30,000 Filipinos to get free tickets to Hong Kong

30,000 Filipinos to get free tickets to Hong Kong

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
30,000 free round-trip tickets to Hong Kong have been allocated to the Philippines, part of the Hong Kong government's rebranding...
Lifestyle
fbtw
From recipes to essay in seconds: Why ChatGPT is causing a frenzy

From recipes to essay in seconds: Why ChatGPT is causing a frenzy

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
AI has been a curious subject brought to mainstream thanks to Haley Joel Osment's movie with the same name back in 2001, but...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Women's Month: Anne Curtis names her skincare non-negotiables

Women's Month: Anne Curtis names her skincare non-negotiables

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Actress-host Anne Curtis admits to having an extensive skincare routine for when she starts and ends her day. But no matter...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Lashes most surprising searched beauty item online
Exclusive

Lashes most surprising searched beauty item online

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 hours ago
People spend money and time on lashes, whether those are accessories, enhancers or curlers. 
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with