'Know your worth': Eugene Domingo, Agot Isidro give women their Valentine's messages

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 11, 2023 | 10:34am
MANILA, Philippines — Actresses Eugene Domingo, Carmi Martin and Agot Isidro — all part of the cast of "Ten Little Mistresses" — gave supportive and praiseworthy words for women this upcoming Valentine's Day.

Following the film's global premiere at Shangri-La Plaza last February 7, the three actresses took turns giving Valentine's messages to women.

Martin said women do not need a man to be happy on Valentine's Day and can simply express their love elsewhere, like family and friends, "Be happy and be independent, enjoy life as a woman."

Domingo began by praising the script of director Jun Robles Lana for centering on women empowerment and the overarching beauty of women.

"Women are really annoying actually. We are irritating, we are puzzles... you don't understand us," said Domingo, referring to her co-star and good friend Pokwang as an example of someone who stands up for her own self-worth.

"The point is, women are very beautiful. We are the most beautiful [things] God has created," Domingo continued. "Do not settle for any man that is less than what you deserve."

Domingo noted that it doesn't matter whether one has a partner or is alone; she encourages every woman to repeat her words.

Isidro also gestured to Pokwang while giving her answers, "Know your worth... self-respect, 'yan 'yung mga dapat nananaig sa bawat babae kahit anong edad."

Their co-star, John Arcilla, highlighted how a woman values self-respect, which in turn affects how a man respects her.

"Kung mahina rin ang self-esteem mo o mahina ang tingin mo sa sarili, mayroong lalaki na magta-take advantage... 'di man sinasadya ay may paglalagyan 'yung nilalagay sa sarili mo," Arcilla surmised.

The award-winning actor believes both men and women still have a lot to discuss. Men, in particular, should reflect on how to properly treat a woman, as he connects it to how one is raised.

"Marami pang dapat pag-usapan ang dalawang kasarian para ma-liberate ang babae at lalaki sa kasaysayan ng pag-ibig at relationships," ended Arcilla.

"Ten Little Mistresses" is Prime Video's first original Filipino film and will begin streaming on the platform the day after Valentine's.

RELATED: Eugene Domingo praises Pokwang for fighting spirit over ex Lee O'Brian

