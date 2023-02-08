^

Entertainment

Eugene Domingo praises Pokwang for fighting spirit over ex Lee O'Brian

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 8, 2023 | 5:04pm
Eugene Domingo praises Pokwang for fighting spirit over ex Lee O'Brian
Composite images of actress-comediennes Eugene Domingo and Pokwang
The STAR, Philstar.com / file

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-comedienne Eugene Domingo expressed admiration for her "10 Little Mistresses" co-star and good friend Pokwang for her brave and giving persona.

At their film's worldwide premiere held in Shangri-La Plaza's Red Carpet last night, several of the cast members were asked about their Valentine's messages for fellow women.

Domingo's answer circled around praising women as beautiful creatures, but in the middle of her response, she connected her reply to Pokwang, who was seated a chair away with director Jun Robles Lana between them.

"[Women] are puzzles, you don't understand us, especially you Pokey," said Domingo, which Pokwang jokingly reacted to, much to the crowd's amusement. "I witnessed your life: you love, you try to stand [for] everything, you give, give, give, give!"

Domingo is the godmother of Malia, Pokwang's daughter with Americana actor and ex-husband Lee O'Brian, whom she broke up with in 2021 after six years together.

Pokwang recently claimed among the reasons she split with O'Brian was because he never provided child support for five years; prior to that she had initially admitted their breakup wasn't over money or a third party, and even defended O'Brian as a good person.

"Now you fight, you stand up, you will survive," Domingo ended, before continuing her Valentine's message for women.

The comediennes' co-star Agot Isidro was more subtle than Domingo, lightly gesturing to Pokwang who also jokingly reacted at the actress' answer, "Know your worth, self-respect, 'yan 'yung mga dapat nananaig sa bawat babae kahit anong edad."

"10 Little Mistresses" is Prime Video's first-ever Filipino original film and will stream in over 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning February 15.

RELATED: 'Nagising sa katotohanan': Pokwang bares real reasons behind split with Lee O’Brian

