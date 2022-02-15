

















































 
























Cybersecurity firm warns people of online dating scammmers
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 15, 2022 | 5:03pm





 
Home page of dating app Tinder.
Image by Solen Feyissa from Pixabay 
 


MANILA, Philippines — A cybersecurity company reminded the public not to share all their personal details on dating apps and sites.


With the popularity of Netflix's hit documentary "The Tinder Swindler," audience can have a glimpse of how online dating can be dangerous, as scammers can get really creative so people can fall prey to their elaborate schemes. 


Anna Larkina, security expert at Kaspersky, said in a statement that all the information online can be picked up by scammers. 


“Dating apps open up a world of possibilities for people looking for a partner. However, all the information stored online can be picked up by fraudsters, scammers and abusers. On top of that, cybercriminals are quick to seize on this channel for financial gain. The good news is that dating apps are moving in the right direction, letting users connect more safely,” Anna said.  


“As great as these interactions can sometimes be, caution is critical, as no matter how savvy you think you are online, there are always ways to improve your digital safety. That way, you can let the conversation flow, knowing that you and your personal information are safe and secure,” she added. 








The company advised people who uses dating apps not to tie their social media accounts such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook on their dating app profile. 


The firm also advised not to share phone numbers on dating aps. It’s better to use the app’s built-in message platforms.  


Be wary of bots that may lure users into giving away your money or data. If possible, the company said to change your settings within the app so that it only reveals your profile to those people that you’ve matched with. 


RELATED: 9 ways to protect your social media account from hackers, scammers


 










 









