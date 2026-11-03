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Weather

Dangerous heat index to hit 16 areas Tuesday — PAGASA

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
November 3, 2026 | 9:05am
Dangerous heat index to hit 16 areas Tuesday â€” PAGASA
A man showers with a hose during hot weather in Manila on April 28, 2024.
AFP / Earvin Perias

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA warned of dangerous heat conditions in 16 areas across the country on Tuesday, November 3, with the heat index expected to peak at 43 degrees Celsius.

Iloilo City, San Jose in Occidental Mindoro and Catarman in Northern Samar are expected to record the highest heat index at 43°C.

Heat index refers to the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity combines with actual air temperature.

Under PAGASA’s classification, “danger” levels range from 42°C to 51°C. Prolonged exposure to these conditions may cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion and could lead to heat stroke.

Here are the areas under danger-level heat index:

43°C

  • Iloilo City, Iloilo
  • San Jose, Occidental Mindoro
  • Catarman, Northern Samar

42°C

  • Bacnotan, La Union
  • Camiling, Tarlac
  • Sangley Point, Cavite City, Cavite
  • Mulanay, Quezon
  • Cuyo, Palawan
  • Daet, Camarines Norte
  • Legazpi City, Albay
  • Virac, Catanduanes
  • Roxas City, Capiz
  • Siquijor, Siquijor
  • Borongan, Eastern Samar
  • Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte
  • Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur

What to do under extreme heat

Amid soaring temperatures, the public is advised to take the following precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses:

  • Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during the hottest hours of the day.
  • Stay in shaded or well-ventilated areas whenever possible.
  • Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.
  • Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
  • Use umbrellas, hats or caps when outdoors.
  • Watch for symptoms of heat-related illnesses, including headaches, vomiting and muscle cramps. Seek medical attention if symptoms worsen.

HEAT

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