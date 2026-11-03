Dangerous heat index to hit 16 areas Tuesday â€” PAGASA

Dangerous heat index to hit 16 areas Tuesday — PAGASA

A man showers with a hose during hot weather in Manila on April 28, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA warned of dangerous heat conditions in 16 areas across the country on Tuesday, November 3, with the heat index expected to peak at 43 degrees Celsius.

Iloilo City, San Jose in Occidental Mindoro and Catarman in Northern Samar are expected to record the highest heat index at 43°C.

Heat index refers to the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity combines with actual air temperature.

Under PAGASA’s classification, “danger” levels range from 42°C to 51°C. Prolonged exposure to these conditions may cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion and could lead to heat stroke.

Here are the areas under danger-level heat index:

43°C

Iloilo City, Iloilo

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro

Catarman, Northern Samar

42°C

Bacnotan, La Union

Camiling, Tarlac

Sangley Point, Cavite City, Cavite

Mulanay, Quezon

Cuyo, Palawan

Daet, Camarines Norte

Legazpi City, Albay

Virac, Catanduanes

Roxas City, Capiz

Siquijor, Siquijor

Borongan, Eastern Samar

Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur

What to do under extreme heat

Amid soaring temperatures, the public is advised to take the following precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses: