Rains to persist in parts of Luzon, Mindanao through midweek

A shear line is a narrow zone where there is an abrupt change in the horizontal wind component parallel to this line. In the Philippines, it's often associated with the northeast monsoon (amihan) season.

MANILA, Philippines — Parts of northern and eastern Luzon and Mindanao may continue to experience rains through the middle of the week before easterlies become the dominant weather system nationwide by Thursday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

For Sunday and Monday, November 22 to 23, the shear line is forecast to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over Cagayan Valley and Aurora.

Eastern and Central Visayas may also experience scattered rains and thunderstorms due to easterlies.

The intertropical convergence zone, meanwhile, is likely to bring similar conditions over Northern Mindanao, SOCCSKSARGEN, Caraga, Davao Region and Palawan.

Ilocos Region and the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region may have isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA's 4 a.m. forecast for Sunday warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains over mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino and Aurora.

Similar hazards are possible over Caraga, Davao Region and Southern Leyte due to moderate to at times heavy rains from the ITCZ.

Rains continue through Wednesday

From Tuesday to Wednesday, November 24 to 25, amihan is forecast to bring cloudy skies with rains over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands.

The shear line will continue to affect Aurora and the rest of Cagayan Valley, where scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms are expected.

Most of Mindanao may also remain mostly cloudy with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country are forecast to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, particularly over the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and the Visayas.

Easterlies to dominate by Thursday

By Thursday and Friday, November 26 to 27, easterlies are expected to become the dominant weather system across the country.

PAGASA said generally partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms may be expected, mostly in the afternoon or evening.

The weather bureau said its weekly outlook may still be updated if significant changes develop in its succeeding 24-hour forecasts and advisories.