Rainy All Saints' Day expected in parts of Luzon

Aerial photos taken at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 shows generally orderly conditions at several cemeteries in Lucena City, ahead of the expected influx of visitors for All Saints' Day.

MANILA, Philippines — Rains are expected in parts of Northern Luzon on All Saints' Day, November 1, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its Sunday weather forecast, PAGASA said a shear line is affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon, while the northeast monsoon, locally known as *amihan*, is affecting the rest of the region.

Mainland Cagayan, Apayao, Kalinga and Isabela may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides in these areas due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the *amihan* may bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Abra and Benguet.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned that severe thunderstorms may still trigger flash floods or landslides in affected areas.

Typhoon outside PAR

PAGASA is also monitoring Typhoon In-Fa outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

As of 3 a.m., the typhoon was located 2,290 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon.

It had maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 190 kph.

In-Fa was moving east-northeastward at 10 kph.