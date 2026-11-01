^

Weather

Rainy All Saints' Day expected in parts of Luzon

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 1, 2026 | 9:38am
Rainy All Saints' Day expected in parts of Luzon
Aerial photos taken at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 shows generally orderly conditions at several cemeteries in Lucena City, ahead of the expected influx of visitors for All Saints' Day.
The STAR / Michelle Zoleta

MANILA, Philippines — Rains are expected in parts of Northern Luzon on All Saints' Day, November 1, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its Sunday weather forecast, PAGASA said a shear line is affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon, while the northeast monsoon, locally known as *amihan*, is affecting the rest of the region.

Mainland Cagayan, Apayao, Kalinga and Isabela may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides in these areas due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the *amihan* may bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Abra and Benguet.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned that severe thunderstorms may still trigger flash floods or landslides in affected areas.

Typhoon outside PAR

PAGASA is also monitoring Typhoon In-Fa outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

As of 3 a.m., the typhoon was located 2,290 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon.

It had maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 190 kph.

In-Fa was moving east-northeastward at 10 kph.

AMIHAN

NORTHEAST MONSOON

PAGASA

RAINS

SHEAR LINE

WEATHER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ITCZ to bring rain to Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao on October 25 &mdash; PAGASA

ITCZ to bring rain to Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao on October 25 — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 7 days ago
The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) may bring rain to parts of the Visayas, Mindanao and Southern Luzon, the state...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 2 still raised as &lsquo;Rosal&rsquo; weakens, moves toward Taiwan

Signal No. 2 still raised as ‘Rosal’ weakens, moves toward Taiwan

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 9 days ago
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 remains hoisted over Batanes and the northeastern portion of the Babuyan Islands as Typhoon...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 2 remains in 2 areas as Super Typhoon Rosal weakens
play

Signal No. 2 remains in 2 areas as Super Typhoon Rosal weakens

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 9 days ago
The super typhoon was last spotted 400 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, moving west-northwestward at 20 kph.
Weather
fbtw
'Rosal' slightly weakens; Batanes, Babuyan Islands under Signal No. 2

'Rosal' slightly weakens; Batanes, Babuyan Islands under Signal No. 2

By Ian Laqui | 10 days ago
PAGASA said the center of Rosal's eye is estimated to be 495 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes.
Weather
fbtw
&lsquo;Champi&rsquo; may re-intensify into super typhoon, to enter PAR Tuesday

‘Champi’ may re-intensify into super typhoon, to enter PAR Tuesday

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 13 days ago
Typhoon Champi has weakened as it moved west-northwestward over the sea west of Guam, but may re-intensify into a super ...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Batanes placed under Signal No. 2 due to &lsquo;Rosal&rsquo;

Batanes placed under Signal No. 2 due to ‘Rosal’

By Ian Laqui | 10 days ago
Batanes has been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 as Super Typhoon Rosal (international name: Champi)...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 1 up in 7 areas as Super Typhoon Rosal intensifies

Signal No. 1 up in 7 areas as Super Typhoon Rosal intensifies

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 11 days ago
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains in effect over several parts of Luzon as Super Typhoon Rosal (international...
Weather
fbtw
'Rosal' slightly intensifies in approach; Signal No. 1 still up in Luzon

'Rosal' slightly intensifies in approach; Signal No. 1 still up in Luzon

By Ian Laqui | 11 days ago
The cyclone is expected to come closest to Extreme Northern Luzon between Thursday and Friday.
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 1 up in 5 Luzon areas as Super Typhoon Rosal enters PAR

Signal No. 1 up in 5 Luzon areas as Super Typhoon Rosal enters PAR

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 11 days ago
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was raised over five areas in Luzon after Super Typhoon Champi entered the Philippine Area...
Weather
fbtw
'Champi' maintains strength, may regain super typhoon strength before entering PAR

'Champi' maintains strength, may regain super typhoon strength before entering PAR

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 12 days ago
Typhoon Champi may regain super typhoon strength as it approaches the country's monitoring area, with tropical cyclone...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with