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Weather

'Cempaka' expected to intensify into typhoon before entering PAR

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 8, 2026 | 3:45pm
'Cempaka' expected to intensify into typhoon before entering PAR
Satellite photo of severe tropical storm “Cempaka” as of 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2026.
PAGASA / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm “Cempaka” maintained its strength while moving westward over the Philippine Sea east of Extreme Northern Luzon on Sunday, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

As of 10 a.m. on Sunday, November 8, the center of Cempaka was located 1,720 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon, remaining outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

The cyclone carries maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts reaching up to 135 kph and a central pressure of 990 hPa.

It is currently moving westward at a speed of 25 kph, with strong to storm-force winds extending outward up to 380 kilometers from its center.

PAGASA expects Cempaka to continue moving west-northwestward and enter the PAR between Sunday evening and early Monday morning, November 9.

Upon entry, the tropical cyclone will be given the local name "Samuel".

However, the storm is expected to have a brief stay within the region. It is projected to veer north-northeastward by Monday afternoon or evening before exiting through the northeastern boundary of the PAR.

The state weather bureau expects Cempaka to intensify into a typhoon on Sunday and continue strengthening toward its peak intensity before gradually weakening starting Tuesday, November 10.

Because the tropical cyclone will remain over the Philippine Sea, far from land, PAGASA stated that it is not expected to directly affect weather or sea conditions across the country.

Nevertheless, the Northeast Monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” will bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon over the next 24 hours.

Very rough seas are anticipated along Northern Luzon's seaboards starting Tuesday, with a Gale Warning likely to be issued on Monday.

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