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Vince Dizon testifies in Zaldy Co flood control case

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 23, 2026 | 3:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon has testified before the Sandiganbayan in the case of fugitive former lawmaker Zaldy Co.

Dizon testified before the anti-graft court’s Fifth Division on Wednesday, September 23, in the P289.5-million flood dike project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, where Co faces a graft charge.

In an ambush interview with reporters on Wednesday, Dizon confirmed that he verified information showing the sheet piles used in the project were only three meters long instead of the required 12 meters.

He described the construction work done by Co-owned Sunwest Corporation as substandard, noting that during his personal visit to the site, he observed areas where erosion and excavation were already occurring after just a single rainfall.

“Pagka talaga substandard 'yung pundasyon, eh talagang 'yun ang mangyayari. So para sa'kin klarong-klaro 'yung ebidensya dito sa kaso na 'to,” Dizon said.

(When the foundation is substandard, that is inevitably what will happen. So for me, the evidence in this case is crystal clear.)

Co, who is hiding in Europe, is currently facing graft and malversation charges over the Oriental Mindoro flood control project. All of his co-accused are currently detained.

The former lawmaker is also facing a plunder charge, along with former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, for allegedly “repeatedly receiving, directly or indirectly, on at least fifteen occasions, commissions, shares, percentages, kickbacks, ‘commitments’ and/or other pecuniary benefits” worth at least P7.44 billion linked to flood control projects.

CORRUPTION

FLOOD CONTROL

GRAFT

MALVERSATION

SANDIGANBAYAN

VINCE DIZON

ZALDY CO
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