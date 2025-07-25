Signal No. 4 up in 2 areas as â€˜Emongâ€™ nears second landfall in Ilocos

Signal No. 4 up in 2 areas as ‘Emong’ nears second landfall in Ilocos

A satellite image rendering of Typhoon Emong as of 4:50 a.m. on July 25, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Emong is expected to make its second landfall on Friday morning, July 25, over parts of the Ilocos region, with the highest wind signal raised in several areas in the region as the cyclone accelerates over Northern Luzon.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Emong was last spotted off the coastal waters of Bangar, La Union.

The typhoon is packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour near the center, gusts of up to 165 kph. It is moving northeastward at 20 kph.

Typhoon-force winds extend outward up to 260 kilometers from its center.

Wind signals

Signal No. 4

southwestern portion of Ilocos Sur (Santa Lucia, Santa Cruz, Tagudin, Alilem, Sugpon, Suyo)

northern and central portions of La Union (Bangar, Luna, Balaoan, Bacnotan, San Juan, City of San Fernando, Bauang, Sudipen, Santol, Caba, Aringay, San Gabriel, Bagulin, Naguilian, Burgos)

Residents here may face a significant threat to life and property due to Emong’s winds, which range from 118 to 184 kph.

Signal No. 3

southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Laoag City, San Nicolas, Sarrat, Dingras, Solsona, Nueva Era, City of Batac, Marcos, Paoay, Currimao, Banna, Pinili, Badoc)

rest of Ilocos Sur

rest of La Union,

western portion of Apayao (Conner, Kabugao, Calanasan)

Abra

western portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pasil, Tinglayan, Lubuagan)

western portion of Mountain Province (Besao, Tadian, Sagada, Bauko, Sabangan, Bontoc, Sadanga)

western portion of Benguet (Sablan, Mankayan, Tuba, Bakun, Kibungan, Kapangan, La Trinidad, Tublay, Baguio City, Atok)

northern portion of Pangasinan (Lingayen, Bugallon, Infanta, Dagupan City, San Fabian, Binmaley, Labrador, Sison, Pozorrubio, San Jacinto, Mangaldan, Calasiao, Santa Barbara, Mapandan, San Carlos City, Aguilar, Bolinao, Bani, City of Alaminos, Sual, Mabini, Dasol, Burgos, Agno, Anda)

Storm-force winds of between 89 to 117 kph may result in moderate to significant impacts in the area.

Signal No. 2

rest of Ilocos Norte

rest of Pangasinan

northern portion of Zambales (Masinloc, Candelaria, Palauig, Iba, Santa Cruz)

rest of Apayao

rest of Kalinga

rest of Mountain Province

rest of Benguet

Ifugao

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

northern and western portions of Isabela (Cordon, City of Santiago, Ramon, San Isidro, Alicia, San Mateo, Cabatuan, San Manuel, Luna, Aurora, Burgos, Roxas, Quirino, Mallig, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Cabagan, Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Santo Tomas, Tumauini, Gamu, Ilagan City, City of Cauayan, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian)

northwestern portion of Quirino (Diffun)

western and central portions of Nueva Vizcaya (Kayapa, Santa Fe, Ambaguio, Aritao, Bambang, Bayombong, Villaverde, Solano, Bagabag, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte, Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi)

northwestern portion of Nueva Ecija (Nampicuan, Cuyapo, Talugtug, Lupao, Carranglan, Guimba)

northern portion of Tarlac (Mayantoc, Santa Ignacia, Gerona, Pura, Ramos, Anao, San Manuel, Moncada, Paniqui, Camiling, San Clemente)

Gale-force winds of between 62 and 88 kph could potentially cause minor to moderate impacts in these areas.

Signal No. 1

rest of Isabela

rest of Quirino

rest of Nueva Vizcaya

northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis)

rest of Nueva Ecija

rest of Tarlac

western and central portions of Pampanga (Porac, Floridablanca, Angeles City, Mabalacat City, Magalang, Mexico, Bacolor, City of San Fernando, Santa Rita, Guagua, Arayat, Lubao, Santa Ana)

rest of Zambales

northern portion of Bataan (Dinalupihan, Hermosa, Morong)

Areas under Signal No. 1 may experience possible minimal to minor impacts from strong winds between 39 to 61 kph.

Heavy rainfaill

The enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat is bringing strong to gale-force gusts across the following areas:

Central Luzon (areas not under wind signals)

Metro Manila

CALABARZON

Bicol Region

MIMAROPA

Visayas

Zamboanga del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Lanao del Norte

Camiguin

Dinagat Islands

Davao Oriental.

Emong’s track, intensity outlook

PAGASA said that Emong is expected to make another landfall in Ilocos Sur or La Union on Friday morning then cross Northern Luzon’s mountainous terrain and exit toward the Babuyan Channel before noon.

The typhoon will then track northeastward, potentially passing near the Babuyan Islands between noon and afternoon, and close to Batanes later in the day.

“Emong may maintain its strength as it makes its second landfall,” PAGASA said.

Changes in intensity remain possible depending on terrain interaction, the state bureau said.