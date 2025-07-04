^

Weather

Wind signals lifted as 'Bising' leaves PAR

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 4, 2025 | 6:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression “Bising” has left the Philippine area of responsibility, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Friday, July 4.

As of 4 p.m., Bising was spotted 345 kilometers west-northwest of Calayan, Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gusts reaching 70 kph.

The tropical cyclone is currently moving northwest at 15 kilometers per hour, with strong winds extending up to 250 kilometers from its center.

With Bising now outside PAR, PAGASA has lifted Wind Signal No. 1 over areas in Luzon. However, its outer circulation and the enhanced southwest monsoon continue to bring rain.

Moderate to heavy rainfall (50 to 100 mm) is expected over Ilocos Norte and Batanes until Saturday, July 5, afternoon due to Bising’s trough. 

Meanwhile, Ilocos Sur and La Union may also see downpours due to the southwest monsoon.

Gale-force gusts are also forecast over the Ilocos Region, Isabela, the northern portion of Aurora, Zambales, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan and Antique. 

Seafarers are advised to take caution as rough seas, with waves of up to 3 meters, are still forecast off Babuyan Islands and Ilocos Norte. 

Moderate sea conditions, with wave heights reaching 2.5 meters, may also prevail along the coastal waters of Ilocos Sur, Batanes, La Union and Pangasinan.

While Bising is projected to turn northeastward over the waters off extreme Northern Luzon, PAGASA said it may briefly re-enter the western boundary of the PAR by the morning of July 7. 

However, its return is expected to be short-term, as it is likely to exit again by the afternoon.

In the next 12 hours, Bising may intensify into a tropical storm as it moves over the sea north of Taiwan.

