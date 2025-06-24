LPA has â€˜medium chanceâ€™ of becoming tropical depression â€” PAGASA

LPA has ‘medium chance’ of becoming tropical depression — PAGASA

Commuters endure long lines as they wait for passenger jeepney along Molave Street in Project 3, Quezon City under torrential rain on June 23, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) currently being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression, the state weather bureau PAGASA said on Tuesday, June 24.

According to PAGASA, the LPA was last estimated at 210 kilometers west-southwest of Cubi Point, Subic Bay International Airport, or about 290 kilometers west of Ambulong, Tanauan City in Batangas.

Despite the medium chance of development, PAGASA weather specialist Chenel Dominguez said the weather disturbance may still intensify into a tropical depression in the coming days.

“Mababa 'yung chance na maging isang ganap na bagyo within the next 24 hours,” Dominguez said.

(There's a low chance of it developing into a full-fledged storm within the next 24 hours.)

Tropical Storm Sepat, which previously entered , exited the state weather bureau’s monitoring domain at 8 p.m. on Monday, June 23.

The LPA may bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to Pangasinan, Zambales and Bataan.

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

The southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” may also bring rain across the country.

The habagat may bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and the rest of Central Luzon.

The rest of the country may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the habagat.

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.