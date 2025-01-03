Heavy rains to dampen Luzon's first weekend of 2025

Pedestrians braved the downpour with their umbrellas in Baguio City on Friday afternoon.

MANILA, Philippines — Heavy rains are expected to drench large parts of Luzon this weekend as two weather systems affect the country, state weather bureau PAGASA reported on Friday, January 3.

In its 5 p.m. public weather forecast, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon, or amihan, will bring cloudy skies and rains to Batanes.

Meanwhile, Central Luzon, Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

The shear line forms when warm air from the easterlies converges with the cool air of amihan.

PAGASA warned of potential flash floods and landslides in these areas during moderate to heavy rains.

For Metro Manila and the rest of the country, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also cautioned that severe thunderstorms could lead to flash floods and landslides.

Heavy rainfall outlook. For the next 24 hours, heavy to intense rainfall of 100 to 200 millimeters will affect Cagayan and Isabela.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rain of 50 to 100 millimeters will impact Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province and Ifugao.

PAGASA said rainfall could be more intense in mountainous and elevated areas, with some regions potentially facing worse effects if they have previously been at risk of flooding and landslides.

Sea conditions. Coastal waters in areas of extreme Northern Luzon are expected to experience strong to gale-force winds, with waves reaching 2.8 to 4.5 meters.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds will prevail over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Central Luzon, with moderate to rough waters of 2.1 to 4 meters.

For the rest of the country, wind speeds will be light to moderate, and coastal waters will have slight to moderate strength, with waves ranging from 0.6 to 2.5 meters.

Forecast. There is currently no low pressure area being monitored within and outside the Philippine area of responsibility, PAGASA reported.