^

Weather

Heavy rains to dampen Luzon's first weekend of 2025

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 3, 2025 | 6:31pm
Heavy rains to dampen Luzon's first weekend of 2025
Pedestrians braved the downpour with their umbrellas in Baguio City on Friday afternoon.
The Philippine STAR / Andy Zapata Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — Heavy rains are expected to drench large parts of Luzon this weekend as two weather systems affect the country, state weather bureau PAGASA reported on Friday, January 3.

In its 5 p.m. public weather forecast, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon, or amihan, will bring cloudy skies and rains to Batanes.

Meanwhile, Central Luzon, Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

The shear line forms when warm air from the easterlies converges with the cool air of amihan.

PAGASA warned of potential flash floods and landslides in these areas during moderate to heavy rains.

For Metro Manila and the rest of the country, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also cautioned that severe thunderstorms could lead to flash floods and landslides.

Heavy rainfall outlook. For the next 24 hours, heavy to intense rainfall of 100 to 200 millimeters will affect Cagayan and Isabela. 

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rain of 50 to 100 millimeters will impact Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province and Ifugao.

PAGASA said rainfall could be more intense in mountainous and elevated areas, with some regions potentially facing worse effects if they have previously been at risk of flooding and landslides. 

Sea conditions. Coastal waters in areas of extreme Northern Luzon are expected to experience strong to gale-force winds, with waves reaching 2.8 to 4.5 meters.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds will prevail over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Central Luzon, with moderate to rough waters of 2.1 to 4 meters.

For the rest of the country, wind speeds will be light to moderate, and coastal waters will have slight to moderate strength, with waves ranging from 0.6 to 2.5 meters.

Forecast. There is currently no low pressure area being monitored within and outside the Philippine area of responsibility, PAGASA reported.

PAGASA

WEATHER REPORT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rainy New Year&rsquo;s Day for most of the Philippines &mdash; PAGASA

Rainy New Year’s Day for most of the Philippines — PAGASA

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
The first day of 2025 will bring cloudy skies and rain to most parts of the country due to three different weather systems,...
Weather
fbtw
Rainy New Year&rsquo;s Day for most of the Philippines &mdash; PAGASA

Rainy New Year’s Day for most of the Philippines — PAGASA

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
The first day of 2025 will bring cloudy skies and rain to most parts of the country due to three different weather systems,...
Weather
fbtw
Rainy New Year&rsquo;s Day for most of the Philippines &mdash; PAGASA

Rainy New Year’s Day for most of the Philippines — PAGASA

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
The first day of 2025 will bring cloudy skies and rain to most parts of the country due to three different weather systems,...
Weather
fbtw
3 weather systems to trigger rain in Luzon, Visayas areas

3 weather systems to trigger rain in Luzon, Visayas areas

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The state weather bureau is monitoring three weather systems that will bring rain and thunderstorms to various parts of the...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rainy weekend expected due to 4 weather systems

Rainy weekend expected due to 4 weather systems

6 days ago
Filipinos can expect a rainy weekend as four weather systems affect the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said on...
Weather
fbtw
Cloudy skies with rain to greet Metro Manila, other areas for Christmas Eve

Cloudy skies with rain to greet Metro Manila, other areas for Christmas Eve

By Jean Mangaluz | 11 days ago
Metro Manila and other parts of the country can expect a rainy and overcast Christmas Eve due to the effects of the northeast...
Weather
fbtw
&lsquo;Romina&rsquo; continues to move toward southern Kalayaan Islands

‘Romina’ continues to move toward southern Kalayaan Islands

By Ian Laqui | 12 days ago
As of 5 p.m., the center of Romina are over the coastal waters of Rurok Island, Kalayaan, Palawan outside the Philippine area...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 1 raised over Kalayaan Islands amid tropical depression &lsquo;Romina'

Signal No. 1 raised over Kalayaan Islands amid tropical depression ‘Romina'

By Ian Laqui | 12 days ago
The state weather bureau, PAGASA, raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over the Kalayaan Islands on Sunday, December...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with