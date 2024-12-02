Moderate to intense rain persists in Luzon due to shear line, 'amihan'

MANILA, Philippines — A shear line continues to dump moderate to intense rains to some parts of Luzon on Monday, December 2, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

A shear line forms when warm air from the easterlies collides with cool air from the northeast monsoon or amihan.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA reported that Quezon could expect heavy to intense rainfall, with the amount ranging from 100 to 200 millimeters.

The province faces a heightened risk of flooding, especially in developed, low-lying areas and communities near rivers. PAGASA also warned of potential landslides in moderately to highly susceptible areas.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains, with rainfall amounting of 50 to 100 millimeters, are also expected on Monday in the following provinces:

Isabela

Aurora

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Palawan

Laguna

These provinces may experience localized flooding, particularly in densely populated and low-lying areas or near rivers. Landslides are also possible in highly susceptible locations.

The state weather bureau said that the country will have cool weather and cloudy skies, with a chance of isolated, light rain showers in the Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley due to the amihan.

PAGASA warned of possible scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Palawan and the Western Visayas. Sudden rain showers may also occur in the Visayas and Mindanao.

The public is advised to remain alert for potential flooding and landslides, even in areas not under a rainfall warning.

As of 5 a.m., no gale warning has been issued, and no low-pressure area has formed.

Forecast

PAGASA said that by Tuesday, December 3, the following areas will be placed under a yellow rainfall warning, indicating moderate to heavy rainfall: Quezon, Aurora, Isabela, and Cagayan.

By Wednesday, December 4, the number of areas under a rainfall warning is expected to decrease, with only Cagayan and Isabela likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall.