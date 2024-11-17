â€˜Pepitoâ€™ makes 2nd landfall hitting Aurora, Quirino â€” PAGASA

‘Pepito’ makes 2nd landfall hitting Aurora, Quirino — PAGASA

Graphic based on a satellite rendering showing the approximate location of Super Typhoon Pepito as of 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Super Typhoon "Pepito" (international name: Man-Yi) made its second landfall in Dipaculao, Aurora, at 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, November 17 and is now traversing Quirino Province, bringing intense winds and torrential rainfall across northern and central Luzon.

As of 4 p.m., Pepito's center of the eye was located in the vicinity of Nagtipunan, Quirino (16.1°North, 121.5°East). It packs maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometer per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 305 kph and central pressure of 935 hPa

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS)

Signal No. 5

PAGASA placed the following under TCWS No. 5:

Central Aurora Dipaculao Baler Dinalungan Maria Aurora Casiguran San Luis

Southern Quirino (Nagtipunan)

Southern Nueva Vizcaya Alfonso Castañeda Dupax del Norte Dupax del Sur Kasibu Aritao Bambang



These areas are under extreme threat to life and property, according to PAGASA, with destructive winds surpassing 185 kph anticipated within the next 12 hours.

Signal No. 4

The rest of Aurora

The rest of Nueva Vizcaya

The rest of Quirino

The southern portion of Ifugao:

Kiangan

Lamut

Tinoc

Asipulo

Lagawe

Benguet

The southern portion of Ilocos Sur:

Alilem

Sugpon

Suyo

Santa Cruz

Tagudin

La Union

The eastern portion of Pangasinan:

Sison

Tayug

Binalonan

San Manuel

Asingan

San Quintin

Santa Maria

Natividad

San Nicolas

Balungao

Pozorrubio

Laoac

San Jacinto

San Fabian

Manaoag

City of Urdaneta

Rosales

Umingan

Mangaldan

Mapandan

Villasis

Santo Tomas

The northern portion of Nueva Ecija:

Gabaldon

Laur

Bongabon

Pantabangan

Rizal

General Mamerto Natividad

Lupao

San Jose City

Llanera

Carranglan

Science City of Muñoz

Talugtug

Cuyapo

These areas are under significant to severe threat to life and property to life and property, according to Pagasa, with destructive winds surpassing 118 to 184 kph anticipated within the next 12 hours.

Signal No. 3

The southern portion of Isabela:

San Agustin

Jones

Echague

San Guillermo

Angadanan

Alicia

San Mateo

Ramon

San Isidro

City of Santiago

Cordon

Dinapigue

Roxas

Aurora

Cabatuan

City of Cauayan

Luna

San Mariano

Benito Soliven

Naguilian

Reina Mercedes

San Manuel

Burgos

The rest of Ifugao

Mountain Province

The southern portion of Kalinga:

Pasil

Tanudan

Lubuagan

Tinglayan

The southern portion of Abra:

Tubo

Luba

Pilar

Villaviciosa

San Isidro

Pidigan

Langiden

San Quintin

Bangued

Manabo

Boliney

Peñarrubia

Bucloc

Sallapadan

Bucay

The rest of Ilocos Sur

The rest of Pangasinan

The northern and eastern portions of Tarlac:

Paniqui

La Paz

Moncada

City of Tarlac

Gerona

Pura

San Clemente

Santa Ignacia

Victoria

Camiling

Concepcion

Ramos

San Manuel

Anao

The rest of Nueva Ecija

The northern portion of Bulacan:

Doña Remedios Trinidad

San Miguel

The northern portion of Quezon:

Infanta

General Nakar

Including Polillo Islands

These areas face a moderate to significant threat to life and property, with storm-force winds ranging from 89 to 117 kph expected within 18 hours.

Signal No. 2

The rest of Isabela

The southwestern portion of mainland Cagayan:

Enrile

Tuao

Solana

Tuguegarao City

Piat

Rizal

The rest of Kalinga

The southern portion of Apayao:

Conner

Kabugao

The rest of Abra

Ilocos Norte

Zambales

The rest of Tarlac

The northern portion of Bataan:

Orani

Abucay

Hermosa

Samal

Dinalupihan

Pampanga

The rest of Bulacan

Metro Manila

Rizal

The northeastern portion of Laguna:

Santa Cruz

Pila

Mabitac

Paete

Pagsanjan

Pangil

Santa Maria

Siniloan

Cavinti

Kalayaan

Lumban

Pakil

Famy

The central portion of Quezon:

Sampaloc

Mauban

Perez

Real

These areas face a minor to moderate threat to life and property, with gale-force winds ranging from 62 to 88 kph expected within 24 hours.

Signal No. 1

The rest of mainland Cagayan

The rest of Apayao

The rest of Bataan

Cavite

The rest of Laguna

Batangas

The rest of Quezon

The northern portion of Occidental Mindoro: Abra de Ilog Paluan Lubang Islands

The northern portion of Oriental Mindoro: Puerto Galera San Teodoro Naujan Baco City of Calapan

Marinduque

Camarines Norte

The northern portion of Camarines Sur: Libmanan Tinambac Siruma Cabusao Canaman Magarao Calabanga Bombon Sipocot Ragay Del Gallego Lupi Lagonoy Goa Garchitorena Pasacao Pamplona Camaligan Gainza



These areas face a minimal to minor threat to life and property to life and property, with gale-force winds ranging from 39 to 61 kph expected within 36 hours.

Coastal and marine hazards

A high risk of life-threatening storm surge is forecast within the next 48 hours, with peak surge heights exceeding three meters in low-lying or exposed coastal areas of the Ilocos Region (western coast), southeastern mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Cavite, southeastern Batangas and Quezon Province.

A gale warning remains in effect for the eastern seaboard of Luzon and the western seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel is considered risky for all types of vessels due to expected very rough to high sea conditions, with wave heights reaching up to nine meters in Aurora and eight meters in Isabela.

Mariners and seafarers are strongly urged to remain in port or seek safe shelter immediately until conditions improve and winds and waves subside.

Forecast track

After making landfall, Pepito is now crossing the northern portion of Central Luzon and the southern portion of Northern Luzon, traversing the upland regions of Sierra Madre, Caraballo and Cordillera Central.

The cyclone is expected to exit Luzon’s landmass tonight or early tomorrow morning, November 18, as it weakens due to land interaction.

Once over the West Philippine Sea, Pepito will move west-northwestward and is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by November 18, morning or noon.

Outside PAR, it will likely shift westward or west-southwestward by Tuesday, November 19, influenced by a northeasterly wind surge that will further weaken the typhoon due to unfavorable conditions.

Despite forecasts of the super typhoon weakening, PAGASA warned that heavy rainfall, strong winds, and storm surges remain a threat to areas outside the landfall point and confidence cone.

Residents are advised to monitor updates as Pepito’s track may still shift within the forecast range.