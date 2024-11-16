â€˜Ofelâ€™ further weakens as it drifts near Taiwan

‘Ofel’ further weakens as it drifts near Taiwan

Satellite rendering shows Tropical Storm Ofel taken as of 4:40 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Ofel (international name: Usagi) has further weakened while slowly moving north-northeastward over the sea west of Taiwan, state weather agency PAGASA said early Saturday, November 16.

As of 4 a.m., Ofel was spotted 240 kilometers northwest of Itbayat, Batanes.

Carrying peak winds of 75 kilometers per hour near its center, gusts of up to 90 kph, Ofel is moving slowly in a north-northeastward direction.

Unlike Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-Yi), which is anticipated to bring heavy rains over parts of Luzon and Visayas, Tropical Storm Ofel is not expected to cause significant rainfall in the country.

The state weather bureau warned of hazardous sea conditions in northern Luzon due to Ofel.

Rough seas, with wave heights of up to 3 meters, are expected along the seaboard of Batanes.

Moderate seas, with wave heights of up to 2.5 meters, are forecasted for the seaboards of the Babuyan Islands, northern mainland Cagayan and Ilocos Norte.

PAGASA advised mariners to stay cautious until the conditions improve.

Ofel is expected to continue moving northeastward, passing over southern Taiwan on Saturday and emerging over the sea east of Taiwan by early Sunday.

According to PAGASA, the storm will weaken further due to unfavorable environmental conditions and interaction with Taiwan’s rugged terrain. It could degrade into a remnant low as early as Sunday.