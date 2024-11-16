^

Weather

‘Ofel’ further weakens as it drifts near Taiwan

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
November 16, 2024 | 10:30am
â€˜Ofelâ€™ further weakens as it drifts near Taiwan
Satellite rendering shows Tropical Storm Ofel taken as of 4:40 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2024.
PAGASA via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Ofel (international name: Usagi) has further weakened while slowly moving north-northeastward over the sea west of Taiwan, state weather agency PAGASA said early Saturday, November 16.

As of 4 a.m., Ofel was spotted 240 kilometers northwest of Itbayat, Batanes. 

Carrying peak winds of 75 kilometers per hour near its center, gusts of up to 90 kph, Ofel is moving slowly in a north-northeastward direction.

Unlike Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-Yi), which is anticipated to bring heavy rains over parts of Luzon and Visayas, Tropical Storm Ofel is not expected to cause significant rainfall in the country. 

The state weather bureau warned of hazardous sea conditions in northern Luzon due to Ofel.

Rough seas, with wave heights of up to 3 meters, are expected along the seaboard of Batanes. 

Moderate seas, with wave heights of up to 2.5 meters, are forecasted for the seaboards of the Babuyan Islands, northern mainland Cagayan and Ilocos Norte. 

PAGASA advised mariners to stay cautious until the conditions improve.

Ofel is expected to continue moving northeastward, passing over southern Taiwan on Saturday and emerging over the sea east of Taiwan by early Sunday. 

According to PAGASA, the storm will weaken further due to unfavorable environmental conditions and interaction with Taiwan’s rugged terrain. It could degrade into a remnant low as early as Sunday.

OFEL

PAGASA

PEPITO

TROPICAL STORM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
No cyclones tailing 'Pepito', says PAGASA

No cyclones tailing 'Pepito', says PAGASA

By Jean Mangaluz | 20 hours ago
The Philippines may have a bit of respite after Typhoon "Pepito" (International name: Man-Yi), the state weather bureau said...
Weather
fbtw
'Pepito' approaches typhoon level as 'Ofel' loses strength

'Pepito' approaches typhoon level as 'Ofel' loses strength

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
PAGASA said Severe Tropical Storm Pepito (Man-Yi) has intensified significantly and is approaching typhoon strength, while...
Weather
fbtw
'Pepito' intensifies into typhoon; 'Ofel' weakens to severe tropical storm

'Pepito' intensifies into typhoon; 'Ofel' weakens to severe tropical storm

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 23 hours ago
Pepito (Man-Yi) reached typhoon strength following “rapid intensification,” while Ofel (Usagi) weakened into a...
Weather
fbtw
&lsquo;Ofel&rsquo; weakens as it approaches Babuyan Islands
play

‘Ofel’ weakens as it approaches Babuyan Islands

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Typhoon "Ofel" (International name: Usagi) has weakened following its land interaction but is set to make landfall in...
Weather
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Marce'

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Marce'

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 days ago
Follow this page for updates on "Marce" (international name: Yinxing), the thirteenth tropical cyclone to enter...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Ofel' to make landfall in Cagayan; 'Pepito' to enter PAR

'Ofel' to make landfall in Cagayan; 'Pepito' to enter PAR

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
Super Typhoon "Ofel" (International name: Usagi) is set to make landfall over the eastern coast of Cagayan on Thursday...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 4 up over Cagayan as 'Ofel' nears super typhoon category

Signal No. 4 up over Cagayan as 'Ofel' nears super typhoon category

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has raised Signal No. 4 over parts of Cagayan as Typhoon Ofel (international name: Usagi) intensifies...
Weather
fbtw
&lsquo;Ofel&rsquo; maintains strength; Signal No. 1 and 2 raised over parts of Luzon

‘Ofel’ maintains strength; Signal No. 1 and 2 raised over parts of Luzon

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
Typhoon “Ofel” (international name: Usagi) has maintained its strength as it continued moving west-northwestward...
Weather
fbtw
'Ofel' now a typhoon

'Ofel' now a typhoon

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 days ago
Tropical cyclone Ofel (international name: Usagi) further intensified into a typhoon as six areas in northern Luzon are placed...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with