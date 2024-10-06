^

ITCZ to bring rains over Visayas, Mindanao — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 6, 2024 | 9:55am
ITCZ to bring rains over Visayas, Mindanao — PAGASA
Pedestrians hold their umbrella as rains brought by Typhoon Julian ravaged Baguio City.
The STAR / Andy Zapata

MANILA, Philippines — The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is expected to bring rains over portions of Visayas and Mindanao, the state weather bureau PAGASA said on Sunday, October 6. 

In its weather forecast released 4 a.m., PAGASA said that the ITCZ is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula and Palawan.

The state weather bureau warned the residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The ITCZ is also anticipated to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies, isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon are expected to experience  partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to easterlies. 

The state weather bureau also warned residents of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

