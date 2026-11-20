Cale88 had no employees in 2024, only 2 in 2025 — BOI records

Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo testifies during the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte at the Senate on Nov. 20, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Cale88 Foods Corp., a banana chips exporter co-founded by Vice President Sara Duterte’s husband, Manases Carpio, had no employees in 2024 and only two in 2025, company records presented during Duterte’s impeachment trial on Friday, November 20, showed.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo, who also serves as vice chairman and managing head of the Board of Investments (BOI), confirmed the figures during cross-examination by House prosecution counsel Erwin Matib.

Senate impeachment court presiding officer Francis Escudero allowed Matib to show Rodolfo Cale88's 2024 and 2025 General Information Sheets (GIS) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Rodolfo said he was familiar with the documents.

Asked how many rank-and-file employees the company had in 2024, Rodolfo answered, "Wala po" (None).

Matib followed up by asking if Cale88 had any manpower complement that year. Rodolfo said it had none.

The company's 2024 GIS listed three officers but no rank-and-file employees. Its 2025 filing listed two officers and two employees.

Rodolfo said the BOI had copies of the GIS because registered businesses are required to submit these documents to the agency.

The figures were raised as the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) had earlier reported that Cale88 recorded at least P1 billion in sales at one point.

The AMLC also found that the company received P776 million in foreign remittances from 2022 to 2025, including P319 million from China.

Most of the inflows were flagged by banks as covered and suspicious transactions due to missing supporting documents, the absence of underlying trade or economic obligations and inconsistencies with the company's financial profile.

BOI figures differ from company filings

Rodolfo also testified that BOI records showed Cale88 had 201 employees in 2024 and 50 in 2025, figures that were far higher than those declared in its GIS filings.

Documents presented during the proceedings also showed that Cale88 later transferred 95% of its shares to Pikimong Pikimong Philippines Corp.

Matib also asked Rodolfo about the company's employee records, including its Social Security System (SSS) contributions and PhilHealth benefits.

Rodolfo said he had not seen Cale88's submissions on these matters. He explained that the BOI does not automatically require registered businesses to submit employee lists unless they apply for incentives.

"Ang pangbangga kasi namin iyong incentives. 'Pag nag-avail po sila ng incentive, hihingin po namin 'yun (list of employees)," Rodolfo said.

(Our basis for requiring those documents is the incentives. If they apply for incentives, we would ask for the list of employees.)

"Dahil hindi naman siya nag-avail na incentive, wala pong pangbangga ho," he added.

(Since the company did not avail itself of any incentives, we had no basis to require those documents.)

Rodolfo also said he had no personal knowledge of Cale88's actual business operations or whether its declared building had been completed. The company had reported that its building was 90% complete.

Cale88 named after co-founders

Cale88 was co-founded in 2012 by Carpio, Duterte's husband, and dentist Lourdes Lebosada, who is also Carpio's business partner.

Rodolfo confirmed that the company's name came from the surnames of its founders. "CA" stands for Carpio, while "LE" refers to Lebosada. The number 88 represents infinity, based on information provided by the BOI's Davao extension office.

Cale88's business operations and financial transactions are being examined in connection with questions over Duterte's declared wealth under Article II of the articles of impeachment.