'Omni-witness?': Senator-judges question defense witness' expertise on wide-ranging topics

The Senate impeachment court hears the testimony of Atty. Rainer Dela Fuente, a former staff of the Anti-Money Laundering Council, in connection with Article II of the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte on Nov. 19, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Several senator-judges on Thursday, November 19, questioned the latitude given to the defense panel's anti-money laundering expert witness in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

During their interpellations, the senator-judges questioned the qualifications and scope of the defense's expert witness, lawyer Rainer Dela Fuente, after defense panel lawyer Mark Vinluan asked him questions they said fell outside the scope of his expertise.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo expressed skepticism about the witness's ability to provide authoritative answers on a wide range of legal and constitutional topics.

"Is he a super witness, an omni-witness?" Tulfo asked.

"Who is this guy? I’m really very curious about the qualification of the gentleman, para lahat na lang ang topic kayang-kaya niya sagutin,” he added.

(Who is this guy? I’m really very curious about the qualification of the gentleman, so he can supposedly answer just about any topic.)

Dela Fuente, who was subpoenaed to testify on fundamental anti-money laundering concepts, found himself answering questions on constitutional law, grounds for impeachment and the political implications of the trial after Vinluan asked him about these topics.

He also admitted that he had not reviewed the forensic reports of prosecution expert witness Alexander Cabrera.

Sen. Erwin Tulfo also voiced frustration, criticizing the defense team and saying Dela Fuente's answers were all “theoretical.”

"If you don't have the documents, then everything you’ve been saying since this morning is theoretical," Erwin Tulfo said.

"I know that you can do better than that. Get a witness who can really stand up. Get somebody who can really answer questions from the senator-judges,” he added.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan also questioned Dela Fuente's credibility as an expert witness seeking to debunk Cabrera's forensic report despite his admission that he had not read the report.

The 44th day of the impeachment trial focused on Article II of the Articles of Impeachment, which concerns the Vice President's alleged ill-gotten wealth and irregularities in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth.