Letting Russia redraw Ukraine’s borders could set precedent for South China Sea — Slovenia

MANILA, Philippines — Allowing Russia to redraw Ukraine’s borders by force would weaken respect for international law far beyond Europe and could set a precedent for the South China Sea, Slovenian Foreign Minister Tone Kajzer said.

Speaking to Philstar.com in Manila, where he attended the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, Kajzer said any successful attempt by Moscow in "changing borders" would carry over to disputes in Asia.

“If the international community would allow one country, a strong country in this particular case, basically to change the borders, or to violate international law with force, that would be kind of undermining the trust ... even including the South China Sea,” the Slovenian foreign minister said in an interview Friday, November 13. “Then somebody would say, ‘Okay, it was possible to do it there, why not here?’”

Kajzer said Russia’s war on Ukraine was “a clear violation of international law,” and noted it was carried out by a permanent member of the UN Security Council, “which is supposed to be the main guarantor of peace.”

"If this is going to be prolonged, this war of aggression, it's going to influence the deterioration of the situation here," he said, likening the state of the world to "a thunderstorm" that is embracing the whole planet," and adding that "all those wars are interconnected."

Slovenia in July was one of 14 governments, including the Philippines and the United States, that marked the 10th anniversary of the 2016 South China Sea arbitral award with a joint statement calling it final and binding on both Manila and Beijing.

The tribunal, which was set up under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, found no legal basis for China’s claim to “historic rights” inside its nine-dash line, which covers most of the resource-rich waters. China, which has refused to recognize the ruling, said in July the award was “a piece of waste paper” and lodged diplomatic protests with some of the countries that backed it.

During the ASEAN summit, Kajzer signed the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia for Slovenia, a decades-old pact that commits countries to agreeing to settle disputes peacefully. Slovakia and Cyprus signed the same day, bringing the number of signatories to 65.

The summit ended on November 17 without the long-delayed ASEAN–China code of conduct for the South China Sea, which Manila had aimed to conclude during its chairship this year. Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro said the two sides had provisionally agreed on about 80% of the draft.

Asked about Slovenia’s formal position on the South China Sea ruling, Kajzer said freedom of navigation is essential for maritime nations such as Slovenia and the Philippines, and for every other country, as 90% of global trade moves by sea.

"We have to respect international law, and it goes without saying that we Slovenes, we support international institutions, and in this particular case, UNCLOS should be respected," he said.

Kajzer was also asked what Slovenia’s own sea border dispute with Croatia could teach the Philippines. He said the two cases were not identical, but that “the law of the sea and international law ... should be respected."

"We have to insist on this, but of course, it also goes without saying that we should strive for good neighborhood relations," he said.

The dispute over Piran Bay, a small inlet in the northern Adriatic, goes back to the breakup of Yugoslavia. In 2017 an arbitral tribunal in The Hague awarded most of the bay to Slovenia. Croatia had withdrawn from the case two years earlier and has refused to implement the award.

Kajzer said arbitral awards “should be respected,” but suggested that governments “also try to find possibilities in this particular case to work with the neighbors.”

He said Slovenia and the Philippines could share their experience of such disputes, and added that he was “an optimistic person” who believed “it is always possible if you build a trustworthy relationship with your neighbor.”

Kajzer has taken a similar approach to Croatia since joining Prime Minister Janez Janša’s conservative government, which took office in June. At his first meeting with his Croatian counterpart, held in Dubrovnik, the two ministers agreed that outstanding bilateral issues should be handled “responsibly, pragmatically and gradually, based on mutual trust,” according to Slovenia’s foreign ministry.

Kajzer said the only solution to the world's wars is cooperation at the international level, and called the United Nations "the best instrument we have."

“We don’t have anything else at this moment,” he said. “I’m trying to keep the optimism, but the times are really, really demanding.”

Kajzer said he would invite Lazaro to Slovenia next year for the 22nd Bled Strategic Forum, the annual conference his ministry co-organizes. There he plans to propose a panel on relations between Central Europe and the Philippines, or ASEAN as a whole.