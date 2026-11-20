Fact check: Facebook reel twists survey findings on Sara Duterte impeachment

MANILA, Philippines — A Facebook reel misrepresents the findings of a public opinion research firm on the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Screenshot taken Nov. 20, 2026, 1:40 p.m. Facebook page Facts PH shared a reel misrepresenting Momentum Research’s survey findings on Sara Duterte’s impeachment.

In a November 18 reel, Facebook page Facts PH attributed supposed findings to Momentum Research’s “latest” survey on whether Duterte is “guilty” or “innocent.”

The reel claimed that 64% of participants believed the vice president is guilty, while 23% allegedly said she is innocent.

Support for the prosecution also allegedly jumped from 26% to 38%, while support for the defense dropped to 17%, it added.

The post’s caption read:

Is public confidence in Sara Duterte’s defense fading?

A new Momentum Research study reveals a growing divide: 64% of participants believe Duterte is guilty, while only 23% believe she is innocent.

Rating: This is false.

Facts

Momentum Research did not release any study stating 64% of participants believe the vice president is “guilty,” contrary to what the Facebook reel says.

Screenshot taken Nov. 20, 2026, 1:40 p.m. Momentum Research’s October survey found varying levels of public acceptance for possible conviction or acquittal verdicts in Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial.

In its November 10 Facebook post, the firm published its October findings on public acceptance of potential impeachment court verdicts. The survey found that 32% would only accept the decision if it is to convict Duterte, 24% would only accept an acquittal, while 27% would accept either verdict.

Momentum Research / Website Momentum Research’s October survey found that 38.8% of Filipino adults believe Sara Duterte should be convicted, while 33.8% believe she should be acquitted.

Meanwhile, 38.8% of Filipino adults believe Duterte should be convicted, while 33.8% believe she should be acquitted, according to its October 2026 National Momentum Survey.

There are no 64% or 23% figures in Momentum Research's published findings on whether Sara Duterte is considered “guilty” or “innocent.” The firm also makes no mention of these specific figures in relation to public opinion on the possible verdicts of the impeachment court.

Momentum Research / Website Momentum Research’s August survey found that 64% of respondents agree or strongly agree that Duterte should return the P73 million in confidential funds disallowed by the Commission on Audit.

The figures cited in the Facebook reel appear to have been taken from the firm’s August 2026 survey on whether the vice president should return the Commission on Audit-disallowed confidential funds.

In the firm’s study, 64% agree or strongly agree that Duterte should return the P73 million in confidential funds, while 24% disagree or strongly disagree.

Momentum Research / Facebook The same survey found that 23.3% of respondents believe Duterte’s defense team is outperforming the prosecution, while 15.2% say the prosecution is doing a better job.

In the same August survey, 23.3% believe Duterte's defense team is outperforming the prosecution, while 15.2% see the prosecution doing a better job.

These findings do not support the reel’s claim that the prosecution was gaining more support than the defense.

Why we fact-checked this

Friday, November 20, marks the 45th day of the vice president's impeachment proceedings, with the defense presenting more witnesses.

The impeachment trial currently centers on Article II of the Articles of Impeachment, concerning alleged unexplained wealth and failure to properly declare assets.

As of November 20, the Facebook reel has garnered more than 2,200 views and 30 reactions.