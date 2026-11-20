LIVE: Sara Duterte impeachment trial, Nov. 20

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate impeachment court resumes Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial Friday, November 20, with the defense set to present three witnesses.

On Day 45 of the proceedings, the witnesses are expected to testify on the status of Cale88 Foods Corp., a declared asset of Duterte’s husband, lawyer Manases Carpio.

The witnesses are Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary for Industry Development and Investment Promotions Group Ceferino Rodolfo, Food and Drug Administration Center for Food Regulation and Research Director Pilar Marilyn Pagayunan, and lawyer Eva Marie Mariquina, who will replace Center for International Expositions and Missions (CITEM) Department Manager III Rowena Mendoza, who is on an official trip abroad.

The impeachment trial is currently discussing Article II of the Articles of Impeachment, which concerns alleged unexplained wealth and failure to properly declare assets.

Watch the proceedings live as the Senate impeachment court continues hearing the defense's case.