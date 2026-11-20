NBI finds that samples from Cavite crematorium were not pet ashes

Representatives from Philippine Animal Welfare Society accompany five pet owners as they seek accountability over the alleged improper disposal of their pets' remains by a Cavite pet cremato

MANILA, Philippines — Five pet owners are seeking justice after forensic tests showed that samples given to them as cremated ashes of their pets were not animal remains, the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) said.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, November 19, the animal rights group said it accompanied the five complainants in seeking accountability over the alleged improper disposal of their deceased pets entrusted to Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium.

The case came after dumped animal remains were discovered in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, by Luna and Furry Friends.

The five complainants said in their sworn statements that they paid a combined P44,400 for cremation and related services, expecting that their pets would be properly cremated and their ashes returned to them.

The complainants, who are seeking justice for Harley, Chichay, Crunch, Jennifer and Sweet, took their oaths before Assistant State Prosecutor Evee Eunice De Keyser as part of the proceedings.

PAWS said the complaint cited forensic examination by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), which found that the tested samples were not consistent with genuine cremated animal remains.

Laboratory analysis detected silicon, iron, potassium and aluminum in the samples. NBI forensic chemists said their composition was inconsistent with that of cremated animal remains, according to PAWS.

Criminal complaints have been filed against Jonathan Galaura Legaspi, Jeffrey Cuartero Haylar, Jenina Malonzo Haylar and Reinier Roqueño Peñaflor, alias "Benok."

The complaints include estafa against Legaspi and alleged violations of Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, against all four respondents, PAWS said.

The group said it stands with the families in seeking justice and accountability.

"Every pet deserves dignity and respect and every grieving family deserves the truth," PAWS said.

PAWS also urged other clients of the crematorium who may have been affected to keep their urns, receipts, transaction records and other relevant evidence.

They were advised to coordinate with the NBI Environmental Crime Division regarding the filing of complaints and the proper submission of samples for examination.