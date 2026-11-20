Senate impeachment court summons Sara Duterte's spox over remarks on senator-judges

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate impeachment court issued a show-cause order against Vice President Sara Duterte’s spokesperson, lawyer Paolo Panelo, over his remarks to reporters about the credibility of the senator-judges.

Sen. Erwin Tulfo raised the show-cause order on Friday, November 20, saying Panelo was discrediting the senator-judges.

“He's not party to this case pero siya po ang tagapagsalita ng vice presidente. Tama po ba 'yun? I mean, I believe parang meron hong problema rito,” Tulfo said.

(He is not a party to this case, yet he acts as the vice president's spokesperson. Is that right? I mean, I believe there seems to be a problem here.)

“I mean, you are the spokesperson of the vice president na on trial here and then magko-komento ka hinggil sa mga senator-judges of the impeachment court eh para namang wala pong respeto sa ika nga impeachment court,” he added.

(I mean, you are the spokesperson of the Vice President who is on trial here, and then you comment on the senator-judges of the impeachment court—it seems disrespectful to the impeachment court, so to speak.)

Senate presiding officer Francis Escudero then ordered the Clerk of Court to issue a show-cause order against Panelo.

On November 20, Panelo told reporters that some senator-judges had acted like the prosecution.

He was referring to the line of questioning by the senator-judges directed at defense witness and lawyer Rainer dela Fuente.

“Ang napansin po natin, ang nagta-try na magbasag ng credibility niya ay yung senator-judges natin. Sa punto pa lang na iyon, I think that is improper,” Panelo said, according to media reports.

(What we have noticed is that those trying to destroy his/her credibility are our senator-judges. On that point alone, I think that is improper.)

“Hindi po trabaho ng senator-judge 'yan; ang dapat po na gumagawa niyan ay ang prosecution,” he added.

(That is not the job of a senator-judge; the prosecution is the one who should be doing that.)