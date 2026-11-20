5 ex-staff of Sara Duterte were not held captive — PNP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said that no rescue operation took place involving a former household staff member of Vice President Sara Duterte and four other individuals, as none were being held against their will at a hotel in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City.

In a statement on Friday, November 20, PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said that, upon the PNP’s verification, two legal counsels of the former staff member visited Fort Bonifacio Police Sub-Station 1 in Taguig City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, and asked police personnel to accompany them to a BGC hotel to fetch the five individuals.

“Upon arrival, the police found the five individuals, who were not restrained and did not report any immediate threat to their safety. All five came down from their hotel rooms on their own and went with the police personnel to the police station,” Nartatez said.

Once at the station, the five individuals declined to execute affidavits regarding their alleged captivity and did not identify anyone supposedly behind the incident or disclose the source of any alleged threats.

Instead, their legal counsel executed and submitted an affidavit for documentation, which served as the basis for the November 17 police blotter.

Following the documentation, the five left the station without raising further concerns or requesting additional police assistance.

“There was no rescue and no release, because no one was being held. The five individuals were not under any restraint, and they went to the station and left on their own. The police role was limited to accompanying the legal counsels at their request and documenting the matter, based on the affidavit submitted by the counsels,” Nartatez said.

While noting that allegations of unlawful restraint, coercion, and death threats warrant proper police action if proven true, the PNP reiterated that it remains ready to receive formal complaints and sworn statements and extend protection to anyone facing threats in accordance with established procedures.

The police force released the statement after looking into allegations from Duterte’s counsel and spokesperson, Paolo Panelo, who claimed the former household workers were detained by their new employers and coerced into signing a document filled with fabricated claims.

The National Bureau of Investigation previously called it a coordinated social media activity, as no complaints concerning the incident were filed.