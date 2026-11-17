Duterte camp urged to file report over alleged coercion of ex-staffer

MANILA, Philippines — National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag urged the camp of Vice President Sara Duterte to file reports over alleged coercion of her former staff to sign a document.

This was after a post by lawyer Paolo Panelo, one of the legal counsels of the Vice President, noted that the vice president received a message from what appeared to be the account of a former household staff member containing a "desperate plea for help and rescue in Manila."

“They have to file a formal report. If they feel the urgency, dapat go through (the) legal process,” Matibag said in a message to Philstar.com.

According to Panelo, the sender claimed to be under the custody or control of certain individuals who allegedly warned of a threat to the former staffer's life and tried to force them to sign a document, which they refused to execute.

Panelo added that the individual's whereabouts and safety remain unverified.

Duterte’s lawyer also drew parallels between the alleged incident and that of Jefry Tupas, claiming that NBI agents had previously told Tupas on Sept. 29, 2026, of threats to his life before attempting to bring him to Manila.

“We are deeply concerned that this incident may be part of what we believe to be a relentless campaign by the Marcos administration, utilizing state institutions like the NBI, against the vice president,” Panelo said.

In a separate Facebook post, the vice president’s brother, Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City 1st District), condemned the alleged actions as a tactic to intimidate and pressure individuals into signing documents and acting as witnesses to fabricate a case against the Vice President.

“If your case is strong, then prove it in court. Stop intimidating people. Do not force anyone to become a witness through intimidation, coercion, or threats,” the vice president’s brother said in a Facebook post.

Aside from the impeachment trial, Duterte is also facing a grave threat charge before a Quezon City Regional Trial Court over her threats in October and November 2024 press conferences against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The NBI is also investigating alleged irregularities in the properties of the vice president and her husband, Manases Carpio, which are indicated in their Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth.