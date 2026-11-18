Fact check: Viral 'Duterte ASEAN vs. BBM ASEAN' post recycles 2019 SEA Games footage

MANILA, Philippines — A viral social media post framing a comparison between former President Rodrigo Duterte’s and President Bongbong Marcos’ hosting of the ASEAN summit recycles footage from the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Screenshot taken Nov. 18, 2026, 1:30 p.m. The viral Threads post falsely presents 2019 SEA Games footage as Duterte’s ASEAN Summit hosting.

In a Threads post on November 17, a compilation of clips was presented as footage of the former administration’s hosting of ASEAN leaders under Duterte’s “legacy,” and used to criticize Marcos’ chairship.

The video also features the text “PRRD with 7b budget” and “Duterte ASEAN vs BBM ASEAN.”

The post’s caption said:

"THE PEOPLE REMEMBER. HISTORY DOESN'T LIE. AND NO AMOUNT OF PROPAGANDA CAN CHANGE THAT."

???? Strong, direct, and unapologetic.

#DUTERTELEGACY #PROUDFILIPINO

Rating: This is false.

Facts

Every clip included in the post was taken from the 2019 SEA Games opening ceremony, misrepresented as footage from the 2017 ASEAN Summit hosted by the Philippines under Duterte.

The Threads post’s compilation of clips was taken from a 2024 TikTok reel posted by a pro-Duterte account praising the former president's leadership.

Screenshot taken Nov. 18, 2026, 1:30 p.m. The SEAG Network uploaded footage of the 2019 SEA Games opening ceremony at the Philippine Arena on November 30, 2019.

The footage used was sourced from the opening ceremony of the 2019 SEA Games held at the Philippine Arena, uploaded by the SEAG Network on YouTube on November 30, 2019.

The Duterte administration allocated P15.5 billion for the Philippines’ hosting of the ASEAN summit and related activities in 2017, not P7 billion as claimed in the video.

In comparison, the Marcos administration allocated a P22.9-billion budget for the 2026 ASEAN Summit hosted by the country.

Why we fact-checked this

The Philippines turned over the ASEAN chairship to Singapore on November 17, the final day of the bloc's 49th Summit.

Criticism over the P22.9-billion allocation for the 2026 ASEAN chairship prompted Malacañang to clarify that the amount also covers the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu in May 2026.

Preparations for the November summit included major infrastructure and venue preparations at the Philippine International Convention Center and World Trade Center in Pasay City.

As of November 18, the Threads post has garnered more than 2,000 likes and 100 reposts.