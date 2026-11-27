VP Sara Duterte: We will accept whatever impeachment verdict

Vice President Sara Duterte says on Nov. 26, 2026 that she would accept whatever judgment the Senate impeachment court hands down in her trial, where she faces allegations of corruption and misuse of public funds.

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Vice President is ready to accept whatever verdict the Senate impeachment court issues, Vice President Sara Duterte said in a press conference on Friday, November 27.

Duterte told reporters that her office is “prepared for the worst,” saying that the OVP has discussed how to address the consequences that could come with a guilty verdict.

She said that the office’s primary concern is the loss of employment among staff whose tenure depends on Duterte’s position.

The OVP estimates that Duterte’s removal from office would result in the termination of these employees, affecting around 300 families nationwide.

The office has also discussed relocating to a different physical space, as its current address in Mandaluyong City was selected because it served as Duterte’s campaign headquarters during the 2022 elections.

Duterte also cited the possibility of public backlash over her removal, saying that voters could take issue with replacing an elected official with an appointee.

If Duterte is impeached, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would have to nominate someone from Congress to fill her position.

Malacañang earlier said that Marcos has not decided on the vice president’s replacement.

An acquittal, meanwhile, would have little impact on the office’s operations, Duterte said, as it would allow the OVP to continue its current activities and focus on implementing its planned projects.

Duterte added that even in the event of an acquittal, her opposition would still have a year to launch another impeachment attempt or “do many other things” to her.

“By that time (a third impeachment case) siguro, mag-resign na ako kasi wala na talaga akong pambayad ng abogado … Puwede nila akong ipakulong. Puwede nila akong ipadala sa Pluto or sa ilalim ng lupa. Depende sa kanila.”

(By that time [a third impeachment case], I’ll probably resign because I don’t have money to pay for a lawyer anymore. They can have me imprisoned. They can have me sent to Pluto or buried underground. It depends on what they want.)

Asked if she would appear at the impeachment court to receive her verdict in person, Duterte said that she was still unsure, citing activities scheduled in Davao in December.

The vice president’s camp and members of the prosecution have both floated the possibility of the trial ending before the end of the year.

The Senate impeachment court has set hearings from December 1 to 4, with the vice president’s dentist and a Bureau of Customs official expected to take the witness stand.

The witnesses’ testimonies form part of Duterte’s defense against the second article of impeachment, which concerns her alleged unexplained wealth.