AirAsia PH says flights unaffected as DOLE vows to avert pilots' strike

MANILA, Philippines — AirAsia Philippines said on Friday, November 27, its flights would operate as scheduled, a day after its pilots' union filed a notice of strike over the airline's plan to lay off about 90 pilots.

"AirAsia Philippines remains fully operational and committed to serving the Philippine market," general manager and president Anna Victoria Lu said in a statement. "We want to assure our passengers that the announced workforce adjustment will not affect their flight, booking, or other services."

Lu said the airline's domestic and international flights would operate on schedule, and that check-in, boarding and customer support would continue as usual.

She described the job cuts as "a difficult decision we made to support the long-term stability of the airline amid sustained cost pressures," and said the company was committed to supporting affected employees and their families.

In announcing the cuts on Thursday, Lu blamed high jet fuel prices and unfavorable exchange rates.

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said on Thursday, November 26, that the Department of Labor and Employment had convened the National Conciliation and Mediation Board, the agency that handles strike notices and mediates between employers and unions, to take up the dispute.

"We are giving this issue top priority because it concerns the transport, airline, and aviation industry," Tolentino told reporters on the sidelines of the 14th Gawad Kaligtasan at Kalusugan National Awarding Ceremony in Quezon City. "I will personally oversee this to ensure that travelers' journeys are not delayed."