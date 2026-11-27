Ombudsman orders graft raps vs 3 ex-Landbank officials, businessman

File photo of the Office of the Ombudsman.

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the filing of graft charges against three former officials of the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) and a private businessman over alleged irregularities in the approval and renewal of loans extended to American Boulevard Trading Corp. (ABTC).

In a statement on Thursday, November 26, the Ombudsman said it found prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction against former LBP First Vice President Lolita Silva, former Assistant Vice President Danilo Dayanghirang, former Account Officer Ronaldo Robles, and ABTC President and Chairman Alberto Ching for allegedly violating Section 3(e) of Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by LBP’s Loan Recovery Department following a February 2022 letter from then-Assistant House Majority Floor Leader Rowena Niña Taduran.

The letter flagged Ching’s disclosure that bank "insiders" had allegedly fast-tracked the approval and subsequent renewals of ABTC's loans in exchange for a 10% commission.

ABTC initially secured a P50-million short-term loan facility in August 2017, which was later increased to P100 million in February 2018 and eventually reached P115 million in September 2018, according to the Ombudsman.

According to the Ombudsman, an internal investigation and special audit conducted by LBP uncovered multiple violations of bank lending policies.

These included the diversion of loan proceeds for purposes other than those approved, the renewal of promissory notes despite existing past-due accounts, and the failure to properly assess the borrower’s financial condition and creditworthiness.

Investigators also found that the financial projections used to justify the loan approvals were significantly higher than historical figures, while material information regarding ABTC's financial obligations and outstanding loans was neither properly disclosed nor evaluated.

The Ombudsman also pointed out that Silva, Dayanghirang, and Robles, acting in conspiracy with Ching, allegedly disregarded established lending requirements and failed to exercise due diligence in facilitating the credit facilities.

“The investigation revealed that the respondents' actions gave unwarranted benefits, advantage, or preference to ABTC. The company also had outstanding loan obligations to LBP amounting to P141,305,054.24,” the Ombudsman said.