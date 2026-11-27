ERC orders P1.98-billion refund for Meralco customers

Linemen install new transformers on an electric post along United Nations Avenue in Manila on March 22, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Company customers will receive P1.987 billion in refunds over three months after regulators disallowed certain pension and employee benefit expenses passed on to customers and revalued the company’s regulatory asset base.

In a release dated November 26, the Energy Regulatory Commission said that the refund translates to a rate of P0.2611 per kilowatt-hour for residential consumers.

Over the refund period, a typical household consuming 200 kilowatt-hours monthly will receive a credit of P52 a month.

The order follows a rate unbundling dispute dating back to 2003 over how Meralco’s assets and operating expenses should be valued and reflected in customer bills.

Complying with a 2025 Supreme Court ruling, the ERC revised Meralco’s plant value using a new method and finalized the company’s plant value at P67.78 billion in 2026.

The new figure is lower than the nearly P70-billion valuation previously used to determine electricity rates.

As a result of its review, the ERC also disallowed P89.82 million in pension and employee benefit expenses previously passed on to customers.

Though such operating costs may be charged to consumers, the Supreme Court held that these costs must be justified. The commission said that Meralco’s submissions lacked the necessary breakdown of salaries and benefits to establish their reasonableness.

Power companies, however, are not prohibited from offering their employees higher pensions.

Commission Chairman Francis Saturnino Juan told DZBB on Friday, November 27, that the ERC uses minimums and benchmarking to determine what benefit costs may be passed on to consumers.

Expenses that exceed the commission’s decision on rate unbundling must be shouldered by the company.

Other sanctions expected

Juan said that the commission will also follow up with power players in the Visayas and Mindanao that were called to explain recurring plant outages and blackouts.

In November 2026, 13 companies, including affiliates of Meralco subsidiary Meralco PowerGen Corp., were issued show-cause orders over their reported non-compliance with reliability performance standards.

According to Juan, the firms have since submitted their verified explanations to the commission, citing technical issues as the cause of the outage events.