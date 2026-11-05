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Fact check: Viral post falsely tags e-trikes at Marcos’ plant visit as gov't vehicles

Geraldine Santos - Philstar.com
November 5, 2026 | 3:19pm
Fact check: Viral post falsely tags e-trikes at Marcosâ€™ plant visit as gov't vehicles
President Bongbong Marcos tries out an electric tricycle during his visit to the Sazgar Philippines Incorporated manufacturing and assembly plant in Biñan City, Laguna, on October 29, 2026.
RTVM / Screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — A viral Facebook reel falsely presents electric tricycles shown during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s visit to a manufacturing plant as newly acquired government vehicles.

In an October 30 post, Facebook account Trillchaser Motovlog showed a video of Marcos trying out a blue e-tricycle, with a text overlay criticizing the “downgrade” of the supposedly new vehicles of government offices amid the “modern era.”

A viral Facebook reel falsely claims that electric tricycles shown during President Bongbong Marcos’ visit to a manufacturing plant are newly acquired government vehicles.
Screenshot taken Nov. 5, 2026, 2:20 p.m.

The post’s caption also said:

E-TRIKE ???????????? PARANG NAG DOWNGRADE ATAH ANG GOBERNO NGAYON IMBIS NA MAG UPGRADE ????????

Rating: This is false.

Facts

The clip used in the Facebook reel was obtained from Marcos’ visit to the manufacturing and assembly plant of Sazgar Philippines Incorporated (SPI) in Biñan City, Laguna on October 29.

Marcos was seen trying out one of SPI’s e-tricycle models during the plant’s inauguration. SPI is a subsidiary of Pakistan-based Sazgar Engineering Works Limited.

There were no mentions of acquisition or procurement of the e-tricycles as government vehicles in Marcos’ speech during the visit.

Instead, he only highlighted how the investment reflects what can be achieved when the government and private sector work together.

Marcos said the plant qualified under the Strategic Investment Priority Plan as it “adds real value locally.”

“That is the kind of investment that we want. Not just companies that sell to Filipinos, but companies that make things with Filipinos,” he said.

The president also noted how the Philippines is “keen” on transitioning towards electric vehicles.

“In fact, we have directed all government agencies to prioritize the purchase of EVs or consider EVs when renting motor vehicles,” he said.

However, Marcos was referring to a general government directive on electric vehicles. He did not say that the e-tricycles shown during his visit had been acquired for government use.

On the same day, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro mentioned the attendance of Marcos at the inauguration of SPI, highlighting the plant’s opening as an important step toward a stronger infrastructure industry and cleaner transportation in the country.

“Kaninang umaga, pinangunahan ni Pangulong Marcos Jr. ang pagpapasinaya sa manufacturing at assembly plant ng Sazgar Philippines Inc. sa Laguna. Malinaw ang mensahe ng pangulo na ang pagbubukas ng planta ay isang mahalagang hakbang tungo sa mas matatag na infrastructure industry at mas malinis na transportasyon sa bansa,” she said.

Castro likewise did not announce any government acquisition of the e-tricycles.

Why we fact-checked this

The post comes amid other viral claims involving government vehicles that have drawn criticism against the administration. 

In October, several high-engagement posts falsely claimed that fire trikes shown in different localities cost P10 million each, drawing criticism on social media against Marcos and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

As of November 5, the reel has garnered more than 7,000 views, 400 reactions and 100 comments.

BONGBONG MARCOS

FACT CHECK

FACT-CHECK

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