DILG eyes rescue funding increase to improve tourist accident response

Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson at the Senate budget hearing on the Department of the Interior and Local Government on Thursday, November 26.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government is seeking to add P176.89 million to their rescue and safety allocations to help local government units respond to tourist emergencies more efficiently.

During the budget hearing on Thursday, November 26, Sen. Erwin Tulfo asked if local government units had dedicated task forces to ensure the safety of tourist, especially in beaches, falls and other bodies of water.

Tulfo cited the earlier budget hearing with the Department of Tourism, where accidents and drowning events at beaches caused by lacking safety signs were discussed.

Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson answered that police are stationed in major tourist stations, but local government units also employ rescue personnel.

These personnel have completed their safety training, and the P176.89 million requested will complement existing funds, Lacson said.

Various water-related accidents have been reported in tourist spots around the country throughout the year. In November 2026, five tourists were rescued after being caught in a rip current while swimming in Baler, Aurora.

The DILG also led the high-profile investigation into the deaths of Ateneo de Manila University basketball players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

The department’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group recommended filing charges for violation of the Anti-Hazing Act against former Ateneo men’s basketball coach Tab Baldwin and 10 members of his coaching staff.