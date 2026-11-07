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'Prosecution had its chance. It failed': Duterte camp says ahead of VP Sara's defense

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
November 7, 2026 | 10:05am
'Prosecution had its chance. It failed': Duterte camp says ahead of VP Sara's defense
In this photo uploaded on Facebook on Oct. 26, 2026 shows Vice President Sara Duterte during the World Teachers' Day celebration at the SMX Convention Center in Lanang, Davao City.
Sara Duterte via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte's camp hit back at the impeachment prosecution, accusing its members of disregarding due process and using public briefings to push allegations against her ahead of the start of her defense on Monday, November 9.

"The prosecution had its chance. It failed. On Monday, the Vice President begins her defense," spokesperson Salvador Paolo A. Panelo Jr. said in a statement posted on Facebook on Saturday, November 7.

Panelo said allegations against Duterte should be proven in court through clear and convincing evidence, adding that an accused should not be condemned before being heard.

He also took aim at private prosecutor Lorna Kapunan and her colleagues, accusing them of trying to sway public opinion through what he described as "asinine sound bites built on half-truths and malicious speculation."

The statement came a day after Kapunan said Duterte could become the prosecution's strongest evidence if she takes the witness stand.

Kapunan made the remark when asked whether the vice president's appearance before the impeachment court would allow her to address allegations of amassing around P817 million in unexplained wealth.

"If the Vice President appears before the impeachment court, she will be the best evidence against herself due to her demeanor, the way she answers," Kapunan said.

She also questioned whether Duterte would take an oath to tell the truth, citing her refusal to do so during previous House hearings.

Kapunan pointed to Duterte's statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALNs), which listed her interests in Metro City Chow Foods Corp. and GenCorp. Foods Industries Inc. She also questioned the absence of declared cash on hand or in bank accounts in the vice president's SALNs from 2019 to 2025, despite bank officials' testimonies about her deposits.

The prosecutor also cited P776 million in remittances sent to Cale88 Foods Corp., a banana chips company listed as an asset in the SALN of Duterte's husband. She said the amount was not reflected in the couple's joint SALN.

Duterte's defense team has submitted an initial list of at least 24 witnesses it intends to present during the trial.

Former University of St. La Salle College of Law dean Ralph Sarmiento, who was supposed to be the defense's first witness, has since declined the invitation. He said he wanted to preserve the independence of his constitutional law scholarship and legal views.

The defense said Sarmiento was expected to testify on constitutional principles relevant to Article II of the impeachment complaint, which covers allegations of unexplained wealth, SALN discrepancies and failure to divest from business interests.

Hearings resume at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 9, with sessions also set for November 10 to 13, 19, 20 and 23.

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT
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