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Davao assessor unable to verify P6-M property in Sara's SALN

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 9, 2026 | 3:28pm
Davao assessor unable to verify P6-M property in Sara's SALN
Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin answers questions at the Senate impeachment court on Nov. 9, 2026.
Senate PRIB

MANILA, Philippines — The first defense witness in Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial testified Monday, November 9 that two barangay names linked to her disputed property declarations refer to the same area in Davao City.

Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin said Barangay 74-A and Matina Crossing are the same area, potentially explaining a discrepancy in the location of properties listed in Duterte's Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

But when questioned about a property purchased by Duterte's husband, Manases Carpio, for P6 million in 2024, Adalin said he could not say with certainty whether it was the same property listed in her SALN.

Duterte faces an impeachment allegation that she failed to fully disclose her assets and liabilities, including properties in Matina. While other charges against her have been dropped before the Senate impeachment court, she remains accused of unexplained wealth and discrepancies in her SALN.

During the defense's examination of Adalin, lawyer Lindon Baquel sought to establish that Barangay 74-A and Matina Crossing referred to the same location.

Benjamin Tolosa, counsel for the prosecution, said the prosecution panel was willing to stipulate that the document presented showed the two names referred to the same area.

The defense, however, preferred to have Adalin confirm this himself.

Questions over P6-M property 

Tolosa later confronted Adalin with an Electronic Certificate Authorizing Registration, or eCAR, dated July 2024, which showed that Carpio purchased a property for an actual selling price of P6 million.

Asked whether he could say with 100% certainty that the property covered by the transfer certificate of title, or TCT was the same property declared in Duterte's SALN, Adalin said he was uncertain.

Adalin explained that the subpoena issued to his office had asked him to verify a specific TCT.

Senate impeachment court presiding officer Chiz Escudero also questioned Adalin about the property records.

"If this honorable impeachment court would require us to submit or subpoena to submit all properties on by Attorney Manases (Carpio) in that particular barangay, then we will submit your honor," Adalin said.

Alleged failure to disclose. Article II of the Articles of Impeachment includes allegations that Duterte failed to fully disclose her assets and liabilities, including properties in Barangay Matina.

In October, a witness from the Land Registration Authority identified a 379-square-meter lot in Matina that Carpio purchased for P6 million in 2024.

The witness testified that the property did not match any entry in Duterte's 2025 SALN based on its price, location or mode of acquisition.

DAVAO CITY

DUTERTE

IMPEACHMENT

MANASES CARPIO

SALN

SARA DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT
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