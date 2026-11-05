Ex-law dean withdraws as defense witness in Sara Duterte impeachment trial

MANILA, Philippines — A former law school dean who was invited by the team of Vice President Sara Duterte has declined to testify for the defense.

In a statement on Thursday, November 5, former University of St. La Salle College of Law dean Ralph Sarmiento said that he was declining the defense panel’s invitation to “preserve the independence” of his “constitutional law scholarship” and the impartiality of his legal views and opinions.

“I had not anticipated that these views might potentially become part of the impeachment proceedings,” Sarmiento said.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to decline participation as a witness in the proceedings,” he added.

Sarmiento said that he had already reached out to the defense team, asking it to withdraw its request for a subpoena or his appearance.

The former law school dean was supposed to be the first witness to be presented by the defense team.

In their manifestation, Duterte’s defense team said that Sarmiento was expected to provide testimony regarding legal and constitutional principles relevant to the case, with a specific focus on Article II of the Articles of Impeachment.

Article II accuses Duterte of culpable violation of the Constitution and betrayal of public trust over her alleged unexplained wealth, discrepancies in her Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs), and alleged failure to divest from business interests while serving as vice president.

Duterte’s defense team cited Sarmiento’s credentials as a professor of Political and Constitutional Law as evidence of his capacity as a witness.

The defense team’s spokesperson, Michael Poa, said that the panel respects his decision.

“We respect Dean Sarmiento’s personal decision and appreciate his initial consideration of our invitation,” Poa said.

“We wish him well in his continued contributions to constitutional discourse,” he added.

Other witnesses are also expected to be disclosed in subsequent filings for hearings scheduled for November 10, 11, 12, 13, 19, 20 and 23.